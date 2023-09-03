The winners

There Feature Race of the Italian Grand Prix closed out this year’s Formula 3 season, with the Monza weekend deciding this year’s drivers’ and constructors’ championship. In the first classification, the Brazilian from Trident enjoyed the success Gabriel Bortoleto, already sure of the mathematical conquest of the title at the end of Friday’s qualifying, with his pursuers Aron and Martì who have in fact failed to conquer the pole position that would have kept them in the running for the championship in the Sprint or in the Feature of the Brianza appointment . In this way, the #5 was thus able to enter the roll of honor of this competition at its debut with a total of two victories and four podiums, to which must be added all the other races closed in the points zone, except for the Features of Sakhir and Melbourne. Trident can thus rejoice in the drivers’ title, but not in the constructors’ title. The victory, in this case, in fact went to the compatriots of PRESS, who at the end of the Feature were able to cheer for their fourth success in Formula 3, as well as the second in a row. The house of Grisignano di Zocco has secured a total of five victories (one by Aron and four by O’Sullivan), one more than those of Trident. Finally, the two victories of debutant Gabriele Minì, with the Palermitan on the top step of the podium in Monte Carlo and in Hungary, in addition to the one obtained in Sakhir but subsequently subtracted for a penalty, should also be underlined. Leonardo Fornaroli’s season was also very positive, without victory but with three podiums.

F3 / Drivers final standings 2023

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Gabriel Bortoleto trident 164 2 Zak O’Sullivan PRESS 119 3 Paul Aaron PRESS 112 4 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports 110 5 Josep Maria Marti Campos 105 6 Dino Beganović PRESS 96 7 Gabriele Mini Hitech ninety two 8 Oliver Goethe trident 73 9 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort 73 10 Taylor Barnard Jenzer 72 11 Leonardo Fornaroli trident 69 12 Christian Mansell Campos 60 13 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports 55 14 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 54 15 Luke Browning Hitech 41 16 Sebastian Montoya Hitech 37 17 Mari Boya MP Motorsports 29 18 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer 24 19 Hugh Barter Campos 14 20 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer 12 21 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix 11 22 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 6 23 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz 6 24 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 2 25 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort 2 26 Woohyun Shin PHM by Charouz 0 27 Francesco Simonazzi Rodin Carlin 0 28 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort 0 29 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin 0 30 Joshua Dufek Campos 0 31 Hunter Yeany Rodin Carlin 0 32 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz 0 33 McKenzy Crosswell PHM by Charouz 0 34 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz 0 35 Piotr Wisnicki PHM by Charouz 0 36 Max Estherson Rodin Carlin 0 See also Citroen, controversial tweet against Elon Musk | FormulaPassion.it

F3 / Constructors’ final standings 2023

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 PRESS 327 2 trident 308 3 MP Motorsports 194 4 Campos 179 5 Hitech 170 6 Jenzer 108 7 Van Amersfoort 75 8 ART Grand Prix 71 9 PHM by Charouz 6 10 Rodin Carlin 2

See you in 2024

The Monza weekend thus closes the parenthesis of this season and sends everything back to the 2024 championship, which, as announced, will officially start on February 29 with the first free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Just like this year, there will be no changes as regards the number of scheduled appointments, as well as for the nations that will host the preparatory Formula 1 series. The weekend from 17 to 19 May should be particularly highlighted. when the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will be held in Imola, and the one from 30 August to 1 September. In the latter case, Monza will once again host the Italian Grand Prix, as well as the last round of next season.