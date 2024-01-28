Still waiting for three announcements

A few days before the beginning of February, in the two main preparatory categories of Formula 1, the names of the few drivers who will complete the starting grid for the 2024 seasons are not yet known. While in Formula 2 we are waiting to understand who will be the one who will occupy the seat of the PHM team (the only team still missing), they are still in Formula 3 three empty boxesand one of these concerns itself PHM.

A rookie and a more 'experienced' driver

Yet, the German company itself proved to be the real protagonist in the last few days of the market, announcing two drivers for the upcoming championship: the first press release arrived with the hiring of the Swiss Joshua Dufek, a name that is actually not new in the paddock. Last season, in fact, he participated in the last event of the year Monza at the wheel of Campos, in a 2023 in which he alternated other commitments in Euroformula Open and in Formula Regional Europea. The real one rookieinstead, will be Thai Tasanapol Inthraphuvasakconfirmed by PHM after the results it is achieving in the Formula Regional Middle East championship, which will end in mid-February.

Rodin in full

The team that instead presented the last driver missing to complete his training was finally the Rodin Motorsport. After the previous new entries of the British Callum Voisin and Joseph Loake, the New Zealand team has finally focused on the Pole Piotr Wisnicki, who like Dufek had already gained experience in this category. Last year he took part in the first half of the championship curiously with PHM, however obtaining an 18th place in Monte Carlo as his best result, without therefore obtaining any points. In the two-year period 2020-2021, Wisnicki participated in the Italian F4 championship with the Jenzer team.