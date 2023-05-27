F3 / Monaco, Sprint race: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|35:47,957
|2
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|+8.123
|3
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|+8.835
|4
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|+9.324
|5
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer
|+11.589
|6
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|trident
|+13.646
|7
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|+13.946
|8
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|+14.579
|9
|Caius Collet
|Van Amersfoort
|+15.985
|10
|Paul Aaron
|PRESS
|+17.915
|11
|Gabriele Mini
|Hitech
|+18.439
|12
|Dino Baganovic
|PRESS
|+19,999
|13
|Zak O’Sullivan
|PRESS
|+20.939
|14
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|+22.291
|15
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|+23.258
|16
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort
|+24.028
|17
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|+35.846
|18
|Piotr Wisnicki
|PHM by Charouz
|+38.467
|19
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|+40.389
|20
|Christian Mansell
|Campos
|+40.812
|21
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort
|+42.397
|22
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|+43.720
|23
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM by Charouz
|+45.145
|24
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|+47.393
|25
|Hugh Barter
|Campos
|+50.076
|26
|Alejandro Garcia
|Jenzer
|+1:01.393
|27
|Hunter Yeany
|Rodin Carlin
|+3 turns
|28
|Roberto Faria
|PHM by Charouz
|Retired
|29
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsports
|Retired
|30
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|Retired
Marti unreachable
Sprint Race practically perfect for Josep Maria Marti in that of Monk, where Formula 3 returned this year for the first time since 2005 (since 2012 when the latter was however known as the GP3 Series). The Spaniard from Campos, taking advantage of the start from pole position due to the inversion of the grid of the first twelve classified in yesterday’s qualifying, maintained the leadership from the green light to the checkered flag, also resisting the intervention of the Safety Car already at first lap due to the impact against the barriers of Jonny Edgar at the first corner. At the restart, the 17-year-old Catalan gradually increased his lead on Leonardo Fornaroli, also able to keep the second position for the rest of the race. Different speech, however, for the third step of the podium: initially occupied by Taylor Barnard, favored by the penalty inflicted on Gregoire Saucy, the Frenchman managed to immediately overtake his rival at the start, thus leaping into third position. Immediately after the Safety Car, the Briton also lost fourth position to Colapinto at the hairpin Loewsthus finishing in fifth place.
First joy for Fornaroli
A race which, to the detriment of a few contacts in the middle of the group, saw no more changes in the noble area of the standings, with Martì’s ever-increasing pace which gave the Spaniard the chance to win the second win of the season after the success achieved in Bahrain, also in that case always in the Sprint Race. Great joy, instead, for Leonardo Fornaroli: the Italian from Trident, after resisting Saucy’s return in the final stages, in fact conquered the first career podium in Formula 3 with 2nd place, giving another all-blue satisfaction after yesterday’s pole position of compatriot Gabriele Minì, 11th today. Third, finally, Gregoire Saucy, who thanks to this placement reduces his delay in the general standings from Gabriel Bortoletosixth in this race and still leading with a gap of 17 points.
Next appointment
With these results, the category will be back on track tomorrow for the Feature Races. The appointment, scheduled at 8:20 and live on Sky Sports F1 (channel 207), will see Gabriele Minì start from pole position, with the Palermitan from the Alpine Academy looking for his first victory in this series after the one he missed in Bahrain in the first round of this season. Today, at 14:35, it will be the turn of the Formula 2 Sprint Race, even before the F1 qualifying scheduled at 16:00.
#Sprint #Race #Monaco #Martì #flies #front #Fornaroli #FormulaPassion
Leave a Reply