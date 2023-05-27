F3 / Monaco, Sprint race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Josep Maria Marti Campos 35:47,957 2 Leonardo Fornaroli trident +8.123 3 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix +8.835 4 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports +9.324 5 Taylor Barnard Jenzer +11.589 6 Gabriel Bortoleto trident +13.646 7 Sebastian Montoya Hitech +13.946 8 Luke Browning Hitech +14.579 9 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort +15.985 10 Paul Aaron PRESS +17.915 11 Gabriele Mini Hitech +18.439 12 Dino Baganovic PRESS +19,999 13 Zak O'Sullivan PRESS +20.939 14 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix +22.291 15 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer +23.258 16 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort +24.028 17 Oliver Goethe trident +35.846 18 Piotr Wisnicki PHM by Charouz +38.467 19 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin +40.389 20 Christian Mansell Campos +40.812 21 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort +42.397 22 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin +43.720 23 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz +45.145 24 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix +47.393 25 Hugh Barter Campos +50.076 26 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer +1:01.393 27 Hunter Yeany Rodin Carlin +3 turns 28 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz Retired 29 Mari Boya MP Motorsports Retired 30 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports Retired

Marti unreachable

Sprint Race practically perfect for Josep Maria Marti in that of Monk, where Formula 3 returned this year for the first time since 2005 (since 2012 when the latter was however known as the GP3 Series). The Spaniard from Campos, taking advantage of the start from pole position due to the inversion of the grid of the first twelve classified in yesterday’s qualifying, maintained the leadership from the green light to the checkered flag, also resisting the intervention of the Safety Car already at first lap due to the impact against the barriers of Jonny Edgar at the first corner. At the restart, the 17-year-old Catalan gradually increased his lead on Leonardo Fornaroli, also able to keep the second position for the rest of the race. Different speech, however, for the third step of the podium: initially occupied by Taylor Barnard, favored by the penalty inflicted on Gregoire Saucy, the Frenchman managed to immediately overtake his rival at the start, thus leaping into third position. Immediately after the Safety Car, the Briton also lost fourth position to Colapinto at the hairpin Loewsthus finishing in fifth place.

First joy for Fornaroli

A race which, to the detriment of a few contacts in the middle of the group, saw no more changes in the noble area of ​​the standings, with Martì’s ever-increasing pace which gave the Spaniard the chance to win the second win of the season after the success achieved in Bahrain, also in that case always in the Sprint Race. Great joy, instead, for Leonardo Fornaroli: the Italian from Trident, after resisting Saucy’s return in the final stages, in fact conquered the first career podium in Formula 3 with 2nd place, giving another all-blue satisfaction after yesterday’s pole position of compatriot Gabriele Minì, 11th today. Third, finally, Gregoire Saucy, who thanks to this placement reduces his delay in the general standings from Gabriel Bortoletosixth in this race and still leading with a gap of 17 points.

Next appointment

With these results, the category will be back on track tomorrow for the Feature Races. The appointment, scheduled at 8:20 and live on Sky Sports F1 (channel 207), will see Gabriele Minì start from pole position, with the Palermitan from the Alpine Academy looking for his first victory in this series after the one he missed in Bahrain in the first round of this season. Today, at 14:35, it will be the turn of the Formula 2 Sprint Race, even before the F1 qualifying scheduled at 16:00.