Barcelona, ​​Mansell on pole

Christian Mansell wins pole position at Montmeló ahead of Arvid Lindblad. The ART Grand Prix driver clocked a 1:28.463 on his final attempt of the session to claim his first pole position in the category, with Lindblad having to close behind him by just 36 thousandths.

Third was Nikola Tsolov on the second ART, Luke Browning in the second row, while Oliver Goethe preceded Leonardo Fornaroli, Martinius Stenshorne, Laurens van Hoepen, Alex Dunne, Sebastian Montoya and Mari Boya.

Sami Meguetounif will be on pole in the Sprint, 12th today. The short race will start at 10.40.