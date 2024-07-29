It’s Prema’s weekend. After winning the sprint race on Saturday, Sunday was Prema’s day, although not exactly in the way they would have hoped. In fact, the Italian team won the teams’ title, but failed to score any points with any of the three cars that took to the track.

Dino Beganovic took the wins in the sprint race on Saturday and Callum Voisin the following day in the Feature Race. However, with just one event left to go, attention will inevitably turn to the title fight.

Leonardo Fornaroli is back in the lead of the standings with a single point advantage over Gabriele Minì, author of a weekend with only one race in the points, the sprint. Luke Browning slips to third place, also author of a less than exciting weekend. Double zero, instead, for Arvid Lindblad, who is now sixteen points behind the top.

Noel Leon, Van Amersfoort Racing Photo credit: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Sprint race: Beganovic triumph

The first win of the weekend on a weather-affected Saturday went to Dino Beganovic, who took his second Formula 3 win of the season in the sprint race, in a Prema one-two with the Swede and Gabriele Minì.

Starting from pole in dry conditions, the Swede lost the lead to his teammate due to a slow start on the inside of the track, but was able to regain the lead a few minutes later after a restart.

In fact, Max Esterson spun during the first lap after the Raidillon, prompting the race direction to request the intervention of the safety car. When the race restarted during the fourth lap, Beganovic was able to make excellent use of the slipstream, overtaking Minì and gaining the lead of the race, which he would not relinquish until the checkered flag.

Behind them there was no shortage of battles, especially from fifth place onwards, with Leon and Montoya able to overtake one of the title contenders, Luke Browning. Despite himself, the Briton was the protagonist of several episodes in the following laps, arriving during the sixth lap in contact with Sami Meguetounif (Trident) at the braking point of turn five, which then made him slip back one position to eighth place. At the end of the race, after the investigations, the Briton was also penalised for exceeding the track limits, closing the first day outside the top ten.

Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing Photo credit: Formula Motorsport Ltd

There was no shortage of duels at the front, with Tim Tramnitz trying to duel with Minì for second place in the final laps, but the Italian managed his position excellently from the attacks, especially in the chicane of curves 5-6. Leon also came to provide “support” and, after overtaking Browning, got back into the fight for the podium, overtaking Tramnitz right on the last lap on the Kemmel straight, immediately taking advantage.

Tramnitz instead had to fight with Ramos and Meguetounif to defend his fourth position, although the latter two, as well as many other drivers, were then penalized for exceeding the track limits on too many occasions. Those who took advantage of this were Montoya, who thus rose from eighth to fifth place, Oliver Goethe and Callum Voisin, who inherited the seventh position just ahead of Ramos. Leonardo Fornaroli and Laurens Van Hoepen also closed the top ten.

Arvid Lindblad’s race was more complex, having originally managed to climb up to 12th place, only to then drop to 15th due to a penalty for track limits.

Feature Race: Voisin’s First Victory

While Dino Beganovic had won the sprint race, Callum Voisin took his first Formula 3 win on Sunday, in a race heavily influenced by the Safety Car. The GB3 champion had scored his first podium at Silverstone, although he had actually crossed the line in first place before slipping to third due to a five-second penalty, handing the win to Lindblad.

Voisin maintained pole position in the first laps, while behind him there was no shortage of episodes. Right from the start, the day of championship leader Gabriele Mini suffered a setback: the second-placed driver in the sprint race was sent into a spin at La Source during the first lap by Oliver Goethe and slipped to the back of the grid. On the third lap, however, the Alpine junior driver had the opportunity to rejoin the race thanks to the arrival of the safety car.

Callum Voisin, Rodin Motorsport Photo credit: Formula Motorsport Ltd

This was caused by separate incidents between Martinius Stenshorne (Hitech) and ART rookie Tuukka Taponen at Stavelot, with the Finn replacing Nikola Tsolov, who was banned for racing in another series at Spa a few months ago. Incidentally, it was Taponen’s first ever start, as he currently races in Formula Regionale.

After four laps behind the safety car, the race was stopped again one lap later when Joseph Loake (Rodin) hit Sophia Floersch, sending them both into a spin at the Bruxelles corner, with the latter unable to get out of the gravel and having to end her race.

The final interruption came just minutes later, when Arvid Lindblad, recovering from starting from 27th on the grid, was hit by Christian Mansell (ART) and ended up in the same gravel escape route as Floersch, getting stuck with his rear tyres. Boya also ended up in the barriers due to a damaged suspension.

Behind Voisin, who scored his first win, Sebastian Montoya took home a nice podium, leaving Leonardo Fornaroli behind him, who thus took the lead in the standings. Fourth place for an excellent Leon, in the points in both races of the weekend, ahead of Sami Meguetounif and Luke Browning, who finished in seventh place. Max Esterson, Santiago Ramos, Tim Tramnitz and Santiago Ramos followed, while Gabriele Minì did not go beyond thirteenth place, in what was his third race without points in the last four races.

In total, only seven of the 15 laps were run under the green flag.