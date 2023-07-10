The Silverstone round saw the first successes of Franco Colapinto and Oliver Goethe, who respectively won the Sprint Race and the Feature Race. With the rain taking center stage, it was not an easy weekend for the riders to manage, with the Argentine taking advantage of a contact between Montoya and Barnard on Saturday to take the lead a few laps from the end, thus flying away towards his first victory.

On Sunday the race remained mostly dry, if not for the rain that arrived in the closing laps, but that didn’t push almost anyone to switch to wet tyres. It was Oliver Goethe who prevailed, thus obtaining his first triumph in Formula 3.

Bortoleto maintains the leadership with 129 points, 39 lengths ahead of Martì, who is in second place. Third position tied for Minì and Aron, who however are 51 points from the top. Behind them Beganovic climbs, while Fornaroli climbs to 62 points, author of a podium.

Oliver Goethe, Trident Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Sprint race: Colapinto takes advantage of the racing episodes

The first victory of the weekend went to Franco Colapinto, who also took his first success of the season in the propaedeutic category, battling against the mixed conditions that led him to cross the finish line about 4 seconds ahead of the championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto.

The Argentine had lined up fourth for Saturday’s sprint race, with the start delayed by ten minutes due to the arrival of the rain, an aspect that had prompted the FIA ​​to postpone the switching off of the traffic lights. However, the rain turned out to be too light convincing the drivers to stay on slicks, with the exception of Gregoire Saucy in the ART, who started on heavy wet tyres.

Colapinto took third place in turn three on the first lap, then moved up to second position in the change of direction in turn four. However, a few meters later, coming out of the snake, the Argentine slipped back to third position, which he held until the Safety Car came in due to the rain, while Sebastian Montoya was leading the race after starting from pole position.

The young Williams Academy driver then took the lead after contact between Barnard and Montoya on the restart, when the Jerez driver collided with his Hitech rival, sending him almost into a spin. Fortunately, the son of one was able to get back on track, but at that moment he had already slipped to seventeenth position, out of the points zone and with only five laps to recover.

Oliver Goethe, Trident Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

From that moment on, Colapinto built up an important lead in the space of just a few laps, arriving to be able to count on a four second gap with two laps to go. The MP Motorsport driver thus achieved his first victory since last year’s Italian Grand Prix, later dedicating the success to the late Danilo Van’t Hoff, who passed away last week in Spa during a Formula Regional race.

The Argentine preceded Bortoleto in second position with the Trident and Christian Mansell of Campos in third place, with the latter doing well in exploiting the opportunity provided by the restart to overtake first Minì and then Barnard, thus climbing up to the podium area.

Fourth position for Caio Collett, who was also able to take advantage of the restart to overtake the Italian from Hitech, completing an important comeback that even saw him in fourteenth place before the Safety Car. It was above all Minì who paid the price, who recovered a position compared to the pre-Safety Car situation, but without being able to find the decisive starting point necessary to fight for the podium. The decision to keep the slicks didn’t pay off immediately, but it helped recover fifth place when the track gradually dried out.

Sixth place for Hugh Barter, his best result in F3, while Fornaroli, who started from tenth position due to the inverted grid after taking pole position on Friday, had to settle for seventh place.

Franco Colapinto, MP Motorsport Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Despite the contact that had sent him back to seventeenth position, Sebastian Montoya was nonetheless able to take advantage of the five laps available to move up the standings to eighth place, ahead of Ido Cohen, who scored the first points for Carlin. and Josep Maria Marti.

Out of the top ten were Paul Aron, Zak O’Sullivan and Dino Beganovic, with the Swede among the first to mount extreme wet tyres, but no luck.

Feature Race: Oliver Goethe’s premiere

A weekend of firsts because, if on Friday Colapinto took his inaugural success during this season, on Sunday morning Oliver Goethe took his first victory in Formula 3, ahead of his teammate Leonardo Fornaroli.

The defending champion of the Euroformula Open lined up in second position on the starting grid, just behind the Italian, who had conquered the pole position on Friday afternoon. However, Goethe immediately lost second position to Martì, who during the first lap had taken advantage of the fight at Liffield to overtake his rival and set off on the hunt for Fornaroli. However, the Spaniard’s moment of glory lasted only a few seconds, as the Dane returned to the place of honor at Stowe.

The first safety car intervened at the end of the first lap following some contacts, more specifically the one involving Luke Browning with the Hitech and Hugh Barter of Campos. There was confusion between Martì and Aron as to who should occupy third position when the safety car came out, but in the end the Spaniard remained in front.

Leonardo Fornaroli, Trident Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The race resumed on lap seven, before the yellow flags were shown for another incident involving Zak O’Sullivan and Kaylen Frederick (ART) spinning, although he was able to restart before pitting.

Marti began to lose time to the leading pair, before Goethe took the lead on lap 15, with a better pace than his teammate. A few steps from the end, however, the rain came to upset the situation again, which led to the accident of Faria, who ended up against the barriers at Luffield after a contact with Tommy Smith. The entry of the Safety Car meant that the race restarted with just two laps in, but Goethe maintained his lead and crossed the finish line 1.7 seconds ahead of Fornaroli.

Aron finished in fourth place, with Saturday’s podium winner Christian Mansell (Campos) in fifth and championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident) in sixth. Hitech driver Gabriele Mini crossed the finish line seventh, with sprint race winner Franco Colapinto eighth. Collet and Gregoire Saucy (ART) completed the top ten, while the eleventh place of Smith remains to be signaled, who had taken the risk of putting on wet tires under the Safety Car: an attempt that only half worked, because it allowed him to recover some positions, but not enough to finish in the points.