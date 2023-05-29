In Munich under the sign of Minì

There Feature Races of the round of Monk, the third of this Formula 3 season, gave joy and smiles to Italian enthusiasts for the first career success of Gabriele Minì, already author of a great pole position in qualifying for the most prestigious round of the championship. Making this victory even more emblematic is the return of Formula 3 to the Principality for the first time since 2005, when the current seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton won.

Young talents and children of art

Formula 1 which, in some way, is very often linked to the preparatory category of Circus also for the names of the participating pilots, often children of art of those who fought and won in the top flight. In the specific case of 2023, one of these examples is represented by the young person Sebastian Montoyamember of the Red Bull Junior Team but above all son of Juan Pablo, winner of 7 F1 GPs in the early 2000s (including the 2003 Monaco GP) as well as two editions of the Indianapolis 500. However, for the young Colombian with a US passport, the Feature Race in the Principality was anything but positive.

The first penalties

Starting from 7th place on the grid, Montoya Jr. was one of the few riders on the track who tried to light up the Monegasque round, made up of just a few overtakings and even less emotion. The number 14 of the Hitech team has in fact engaged in a good duel with Caius Collet (also somewhat reminiscent of his father in his grit and determination in attempting to overtake), only to then jeopardize his race by hitting the Brazilian’s Van Amersfoort on the climb towards Massenet, damaging the front wing. For this episode, Race Direction sanctioned the Colombian with 10 second penaltypractically irrelevant given the return to the pits to replace the wing and the subsequent entry on the track in 28th place, with which he closed the race.

An unfortunate end to what was looking like an exciting battle between Montoya and Collet! 😫#MonacoGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/TD2Y6k2ZMC — Formula 3 (@Formula3) May 28, 2023

More seconds and disqualification

The second penalty imposed by the Race Direction is also useless, or almost useless, this time equal to 5 seconds to be added to the race time relative to failure to comply with the speed limit in the pit lane, equal to 60 km/h. The final blow, however, came once the Feature Race was over, and once again due to an episode that took place at the pit stop, for which the 18-year-old has no responsibility, however: when changing tyres, in fact, a left wheel was fixed on the wrong side of the car, returning to the track in a situation deemed dangerous by the race marshals for him and for the other drivers. Given the seriousness of the infraction, the Race Direction decided for the disqualification of the Colombian from the Feature Race.