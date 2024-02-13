Browning still protagonist

Just like on Day 2, Luke Browning he once again established himself as the fastest driver on track in Sakhir on the third and final day of pre-season testing before the start of the new season, scheduled for the end of the month also in Bahrain. The Briton from the Williams Driver Academy also lowered the time set yesterday, thus achieving the best overall performance in these three days of rehearsals.

Morning

Unlike Day 2, in which he won in the afternoon session, Browning reconfirmed himself as the fastest driver on track this time during the morning. In the 35 total laps completed by the Hitech team bearer, the 22-year-old improved the 'record' of these three days, stopping the clock on1:46.566 and trailing Nikola Tsolov by almost three tenths. The Bulgarian also finished 11 thousandths ahead of Esterson, with Fornaroli alone among the Italians in the top ten positions with eighth place.

F3 / Sakhir, Day 3 (morning): time table (Top-5)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Luke Browning Hitech 1:46.566 2 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix +0.259 3 Max Esterson Jenzer +0.270 4 Martinius Stenshorne Hitech +0.413 5 Noel Leon Van Amersfoort +0.630

Afternoon

In the second half of the last day of testing, no one managed to improve Browning's time, not even the Swede from Prema Dino Beganovic. The 20-year-old from the Ferrari Driver Academy still managed to take the lead in the standings 1:48.285, 75 thousandths ahead of Leon and 80 over Browning, who confirms his own and Hitech's form on the Sakhir track. Minì's performance was also good, 4th ahead of Lindblad's third Prema.

Sakhir, Day 3 (afternoon): time ranking (Top-5)