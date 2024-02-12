The clear sky returns

After the first day of testing characterized by unexpected torrential rain on the Sakhir circuit, the second round of pre-season tests took place regularly under the sun both during the morning and in the afternoon, with results that once again saw a good performance from the rookies.

Morning

The demonstration, therefore on a dry track, arrived at the end of the morning. A new condition that highlighted constant improvements over the hours, up to the fastest laps recorded during the last 60 minutes. At this juncture, Mari Boya stood out particularly, the only one to go under the 1'47″ mark together with Charlie Wurz. In fact, Alexander's son of art recorded the best time 1:46.963, but by just one thousandth over the Spanish team Campos. The performance of also positive Gabriele Minì, 3rd at the end of the session but late by almost three and a half tenths.

F3 / Sakhir, Day 2 (morning): time table (Top-5)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Charlie Wurz Jenzer 1:46.963 2 Mari Boya Campos +0.001 3 Gabriele Mini Press +0.341 4 Oliver Goethe Campos +0.369 5 Luke Browning Hitech +0.479

Afternoon

Different story after lunch, at least as regards the name of the driver who finished at the top of the timesheets. Luke Browningdriver of the Williams Academy and fresh from his renewal with the Hitech team, has in fact signed the best performance of the day 1:46.819, despite being ahead of his two MP Motorsport teammates Dunne and Tramnitz, both rookies. Minì and Fornaroli are out of the top-5, but not Nikita Bedrin, Russian driver but who officially competes with an Italian license. An excellent one for him 4th place right in front of Wurz.

F3 / Sakhir, Day 2 (afternoon): time table (Top-5)