After Callum Voisin's official announcement last week, the team Rodin Motorsport welcomed a new driver of English nationality into its line-up for the next Formula 3 championship. While waiting for the third and final driver who will complete the team's formation, the team (which has recently changed its name) has given in the meantime his welcome to the young man Joseph Loake18 year old coming from the series GB3.

Recent successes

Having finished 3rd in the general classification last year, Loake boasts four victories and eight podiums, as well as three pole positions. Results that have made him one of the most promising talents in the English motorsport scene, as demonstrated by the recent victory of the prestigious award Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Awardwith a prize of £200,000 and a F1 testing with the same Silverstone team.

A dream come true

Winner of the Fiesta Junior series in 2020, Loake commented on his move to Rodin Motorsport which will allow him to make his debut in Formula 3: “I am very happy to move up to the FIA ​​F3 Championship for next season – he has declared – to have the incredible opportunity to race in such a fantastic championship with Rodin Motorsport it's something I could have dreamed of just a few months agoso I can't wait to start working and make the most of this opportunity”.

The beginning of a new challenge

At the same time, the Team Manager Sam Waple welcomed its new driver, specifying what were the aspects that most convinced the team to focus on him: “Joseph is a rider who has already achieved great things in his short career – has explained – It has adapted well to all the cars it has driven and I can't wait to see what he can do behind the wheel of the F3. Although it will undoubtedly be a big challenge for him, I am confident that he will work well with the team and give his all for next year. I can't wait to start working together.”