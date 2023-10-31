PREMA ready for 2024

At the end of October 2023, the PRESS you can be sure of deploying yours full line-up in view of next Formula 3 season: after the reconfirmation of Dino Beganovic and the return to the team of Gabriele Minì from Palermo, who will play his second participation in this series after his experience in Hitech, the Venetian team will focus on a young rookie. This is the 16 year old British boy Arvin Lindbladone of the many pilots belonging to the Red Bull Junior Team.

Lindblad’s career

Winner of the WSK Euro Series and Master Series titles in karting, the Englishman is back from a 2023 in which he participated in various categories with single-seaters, climbing to the top step of the podium a total of eight times and fighting for success in each of the following championships: F4 UAE, Euro 4 and Italian Formula 4, the latter contested at the wheel of PREMA. Performances which therefore convinced the Italian team to promote him to F3, in which he has already made his unofficial debut by taking part in the post-season testing of Jerez, Barcelona and Imola.

Again together with PREMA

There is therefore great emotion for Lindblad, who commented on his move to one of the two cadet categories of Formula 1 as follows: “I’m super excited to continue with PREMA for 2024 in FIA Formula 3 – commented – we had a great year in Formula 4 together, driving and competing for both championships for the entire season. This year PREMA has been very strong in F3, and that’s why I’m really excited and honored to have the opportunity to continue and move up the ranks with them. Post-season testing has been positive, with good progress and steps forward, and I can’t wait for the season to begin.”

Full team

The Team Principal Rene Rosinwho had already welcomed Minì and Andrea Kimi Antonelli to the team, in the latter case for Formula 2, also did the same with Lindblad: “We were deeply impressed with Arvid this year and we think it has the potential to succeed at Formula 3 level too – he has declared – we will work hard to ensure that Arvid is always at the top. We will do our utmost to ease his transition into such a challenging environment and get him up to speed as soon as possible. Our F3 driver lineup for 2024 is now complete and I couldn’t be happier with the team we’ve put together“.