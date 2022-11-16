The PREMA team is the first to have completed its driver training for the 2023 Formula 3 championship.

The Italian team, after having promoted the 2022 champion Dino Beganovic and the Estonian Paul Aron from Formula Regional European, has decided to entrust the third car to one of the names who has put himself the most in this F3 season: Zak O’Sullivan.

The seventeen-year-old Englishman, who joined the Williams nursery last year, competed in the 2022 championship with the colors of the Carlin team, finishing the season in eleventh position and obtaining second place in Race 2 at Silverstone as his best result.

O’Sullivan already got to know the PREMA reality during the end-of-season tests when he got behind the wheel of one of the three single-seaters of the Italian team on the Jerez track, positively impressing the team managers.

Rene Rosin, PREMA team principal, wanted to welcome the new signing: “We are particularly looking forward to working with Zak. We have been impressed by the results obtained in his first season in F3”.

“He will bring his experience, which is something we always appreciate, and he has already done an outstanding job in post-season testing. We are confident that Zak will enjoy being in our environment and we are equally delighted to be working with the Williams Driver Academy and grateful for the trust they have placed in us.”

Zak O’Sullivan, Carlin Photo by: Williams

Great satisfaction was expressed by O’Sullivan for the agreement with the Italian team which makes him one of the favorites for next season.

“I am really excited to join the PREMA team for the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season. It will be a new environment for me, but PREMA’s history says it all and I hope to have a good season together with them.

“First impressions in testing were good and the pace was quite strong. I was still learning about the car, as there are some differences, as well as getting to know all the team and engineers and learning some Italian too!”

With the choice of O’Sullivan, the PREMA team will have three drivers supported by team programs present in Formula 1. If the Englishman, in fact, is part of the Williams Academy, Ralf Aron is a member of the Mercedes junior team while Dino Beganovic is one of the jewels of the Ferrari Driver Academy.