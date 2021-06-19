From the disappointment of Friday to the joy of Saturday. Arthur Leclerc experienced a real swing of emotions at Paul Ricard and today he was the author of a Race 2 as an absolute protagonist, winning a strong success.

The Monegasque laid the foundations for victory in Race 1 when he was the author of a masterpiece comeback from the back of the grid to twelfth position. His placement in the morning gave him Race 2 pole and Leclerc made the most of it.

Arthur was flawless when the traffic lights went out, immediately taking command of operations, while the start of Crawford was very bad and he immediately stalled and was swallowed by the group.

Hauger immediately took advantage of the mistake of the Hitech GP American, good at avoiding the car stopped on the grid and then trying to get the better of Caldewell. The Englishman from Prema, however, did not give up an inch and kept the second position with his teeth.

Caldwell, however, asked too much of his Pirellis in the opening stages to try to reduce the gap from Leclerc and increase the margin on Hauger and on lap eight he was overtaken by his teammate.

The driver of car number 3 tried to keep up with the leader of the standings, but in the second half of the race he struggled enormously and then also suffered the overtaking of a super-format Martins.

The MP Motorsport driver, started from box number 11, was the author of an impressive progression confirming the excellent feeling already seen in the morning and as happened in Race 1 he managed to get another podium by grabbing third place behind Hauger .

The Norwegian was a real war machine. Always lucid, always very fast, Dennis understood that today’s race was on Caldwell and not on Leclerc and he never put his Pirellis under stress to try to close the gap from Leclerc. The only regret for Hauger was not having obtained the extra points of the fastest lap, snatched in the final by Martins himself.

Solo race for the Trident duo made up of Doohan and Novalak who arrived respectively in fifth and sixth position, while the fight between Smolyar, Williams and Iwasa was much more intense.

The Russian, already winner of Race 1, once again showed an excellent pace and on the sixteenth lap he managed to get the better of the Japanese with a decisive overtaking at the braking point of turn 1.

The Hitech GP driver did not accept the provisional relegation to eighth position and tried in every way to put the nose of his car in front of him again. The creative trajectories of Iwasa, however, allowed Williams to approach and mock the Japanese on the penultimate lap, thus concluding a decidedly positive Saturday after the podium in Race 1.

Closing the top 10 a Frederik Vesti appeared once again unrecognizable. The ART Grand Prix driver struggled a lot in Race 1, finishing in fifteenth position and in Race 2 he only managed to recover 5 positions. If he really wants to fight for the title he must necessarily do better than this and the redemption could come as early as tomorrow, when he starts from pole for the last race of the weekend.