Day of announcements in Formula 3. Zak O’Sullivan and Kaylen Frederick are the last two drivers who will compete in the 2022 season of the third category.

For O’Sullivan, this is an absolute debut in the series. The English driver was in fact announced by Carlin and arrives in the team of the patron Trevor strong of the title won in 2021 in the British F3 with a haul of 7 wins and 14 podiums in 24 races.

For O’sullivan, however, promotion to Formula 3 was not the only novelty. The English driver, in fact, was also included in the Williams Driver Academy and will join the American Logan Sargeant.

“I am delighted to continue my collaboration with Carlin and move to Formula 3 with them,” said O’Sullivan who has already had the opportunity to drive one of the cars of the series during the post-season tests in Valencia.

“It will be my third year with the team and I am looking forward to this challenge. I want to thank Trevro and the team for the constant support they have always given me ”.

Team principal Trevor Carlin added: “I think it is clear that Williams recognized the talent and potential that we also saw in Zak and we are delighted that he has decided to continue with us for his Formula 3 debut.”

“We have had two successful seasons and we know perfectly well the efforts and dedication that Zak has made. I am sure that he will adopt the same approach again this year ”.

For Kaylen Frederick, however, 2022 will represent the second year in the category. After making his debut in the series in 2021 with the Carlin team, the nineteen year old American has decided to continue in Formula 3 by joining the Hitech GP team where he will find the awaited Isack Hadjar.

Frederick has already had the opportunity to get to know the Hitech GP environment during the three days of end-of-season testing in Valencia.

“I am thrilled to be racing with Hitech GP in 2022. The team has a very good foundation for success and is present in numerous championships. We had a very good test session in Valencia and we will continue to strengthen our relationship. I can’t wait for the season to start ”.