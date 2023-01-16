A few days after the announcement of Franco Colapinto as a new member of the Williams Driver Academy, the same British company today sees another young talent in Formula 3 for next season, a category in which the Argentine will also make his debut. It’s about Oliver Gray17-year-old English vice-champion of the British F4 made official by Carlin as Hunter Yeany’s new teammate.

In anticipation of the pre-season tests scheduled for February 14-16 in Bahrain, Gray commented on his transition to one of the top F1 cadet categories as follows: “I am excited to move to F3 next season – declared the 2019 UK Kartmasters champion – I am indebted to my sponsors and for the trust Williams and Carlin have shown in me. I hope this is the first year of a two year program in F3, so the focus this season will be to learn as much as possible from the car, the circuits and the tyres, all of which will be new to me. Being able to embark on this journey with the Carlin team is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started”.

Finally, comments on the new driver of the English team also came from the team principal Trevor Carlin: “It was a pleasure to have Ollie in the team last season and we really believe in his potential. The transition to FIA F3, which is an incredibly competitive championship, is very demanding. The goal will be to make steady but recognizable progress at each event, and Ollie has the attitude and talent to do that.”