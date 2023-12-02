Still in F3

The next Formula 3 season will still retain a good part of Italian colours, both as regards the teams and the drivers. In addition to PREMA, the Milanese team will also be present among the teams Tridentthe same one that made the first of the three drivers it will field in 2024 official. While awaiting further press releases, in the meantime the continuation of the F3 career of the Piacenza native is certain Leonardo Fornarolifresh from contract renewal for the next championship.

Rookie results

11th in the general classification in his first season in F3, the 18-year-old stood out in the Principality of Monaco and in Barcelona, ​​winning two podiums in Sprint races. Added to these was another top-3 finish at Silverstone, this time in the Feature, in a weekend in which he also took his first and only pole position. With many drivers still to be included in the official line-up for the next championship, Fornaroli will therefore be present on the grid together with his compatriot Gabriele Minì, who has also returned to a home team like PREMA after a debut season in Hitech.

Fornaroli 🤝 @trident_team The Italian driver sticks with the Italian squad for his second season in Formula 3 🇮🇹🇮🇹#F3 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/6mFtsw0zSQ — Formula 3 (@Formula3) December 2, 2023

The first statements

“I am obviously very excited to remain with Trident Motorsport for another season – declared Fornaroli – this team became like a family for me, where I was able to find the highest culture of motorsport. This is a great opportunity for me, because Trident Motorsport has proven time and again to be one of the best places for a young driver in FIA Formula 3, and I intend to make the most of this opportunity by doing the best job possible for the team.”. To these words were added those of Gabriele Ricci, Trident Team Manager: “We are pleased to confirm Leonardo Fornaroli in our FIA Formula 3 Championship lineup. For the driver from Piacenza it will be the third season with us and the confirmation of a positive collaboration that will have increasingly ambitious goals. Last season, Fornaroli was one of the best rookies in the series. He has delivered solid performances and consistent growth. The goal for him will be to raise the level and compete at the top of the series.”