Just a few days ago the team MP Motorsport had welcomed German Tim Tramnitz to the team, first choice of the Dutch team for the composition of its line-up in view of the 2024 Formula 3 season. Now, while waiting for the third and final driver yet to be made official, the team is carried forward with another announcement promoting an interesting talent with a difficult to pronounce name: Kacper Sztuka.

The promise of the Red Bull house

Polish born in 2006, he boasts two titles in his homeland with karts, but above all two other successes obtained with single-seaters, in both cases won last year: in addition to the Formula Winter SeriesSztuka has above all triumphed in Italian F4, with a total of nine victories. Achievements and driving qualities that attracted the attention of Helmut Marko, who included him in the Red Bull Junior Team last November.

Ready for the challenge

Regarding the promotion to Formula 3, in addition to the results obtained in other series, the 17-year-old gained the trust of the team after the post-season testing sessions: “I am extremely happy to be able to move to FIA F3 with MP Motorsport – he has declared – the team has a strong pedigree in the series, which will help me transition seamlessly from F4 to F3. I really liked the car when I drove it in the Imola tests and I can't wait to go back for more tests and for the new season. It will be a huge challenge, but I am ready for this task. Go on like this!”

Positive comments also from Sander DorsmanTeam Principal of MP Motorsport: “We are really pleased to welcome Kacper to the team – he added – he had a sensational season in Italian F4 and the invitation to join the Red Bull Junior Team was the right reward for a brilliant year. In the Imola tests he proved himself immediately very promisingso we are certain that Kacper is ready for an important debut in F3. The whole team is looking forward to working with him throughout the season.”