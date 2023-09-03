F3 / Monza, Sprint race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports 47:05.178 2 Zak O’Sullivan trident +0.200 3 Taylor Barnard MP Motorsports +0.800 4 Caius Collet Jenzer +1,000 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Hitech +1,500 6 Mari Boya trident +1,900 7 Paul Aaron trident +2,100 8 Christian Mansell Hitech +2,900 9 Dino Beganović Campos +3,300 10 Rafael Villagomez ART Grand Prix +3,600 11 Woohyun Shin Van Amersfoort +6,100 12 Francesco Simonazzi PRESS +6,700 13 Nikola Tsolov Hitech +6,900 14 Sophia Flörsch PRESS +7,600 15 Joshua Dufek Campos +7,600 16 Leonardo Fornaroli Jenzer +8,100 17 Oliver Gray PHM by Charouz +8,400 18 Luke Browning Jenzer +11,200 19 Gabriele Mini Rodin Carlin +21.100 20 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort +53,900 21 Alejandro Garcia ART Grand Prix +1 turn 22 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz Retired 23 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Retired 24 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin Retired 25 Josep Maria Marti Campos Retired 26 Sebastian Montoya Hitech Retired 27 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix Retired 28 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix Retired 29 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports Retired 30 Oliver Goethe trident Retired

Race report

There Feature Race of the Italian Grand Prix definitively closed the 2023 Formula 3 championship, with a race that was not spectacular but which provided important results: in addition to the Jonny Edgar’s first career winthe all-Italian fight between Trident and PRESS for the constructors championship, won by the Grisignano di Zocco team. For the Venetian company, thanks to the placement in the points of all three riders, it is thus the fourth success in this categoryas well as the second consecutive.

A race therefore that closed the curtain on this season, but with little show on the track: after the start postponed by one lap due to the retirement of Oliver Goethe from the starting grid (with the Trident driver who should have started from pole position), Caio Collet took advantage of it in the best possible way, able to defend the sudden leadership over Edgar and Bortoleto, who graduated this year’s champion at the end of Friday’s qualifying. However, already during the first lap, Feature had to deal with the before the four Safety Cars occurred at Monza, which effectively limited the battles between the riders over the course of the 21 scheduled laps. A top-3 that changed for the first time in the sixth lap, with Edgar very good at taking the first position from Collet and distanced Bortoleto, who slipped to the edge of the points zone due to a double error at the exit of the Parabolica and at the braking point of the Prima Variant. In any case, a challenge that lasted very little, thanks to the almost immediate entry of the safety car following Saucy’s exit to the track at Lesmo’s second. At the restart, despite the risk of losing the championship lead to Collet, Edgar still managed to defend the first position tooth and nail, something he will also do on lap 16, after a third neutralization due to the exit of Montoya track after a contact with Minì. In all of this, the comeback of O’Sullivan and Barnardwith the two riders who will then go on to respectively conquer the second and third position on the last laponce again after the entry of the Safety Car. In this way, Collet therefore lost the possibility of being able to finish on the podium, unlike an excellent Edgar, who thanks to his defensive skills won his first podium in F3, as well as his first victory. PREMA was also smiling, and with all three of its drivers in the top 10 (O’Sullivan 2nd, Aron 7th and Beganovic 9th) won the constructors’ title.

F3 | Final 2023 Drivers ranking

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Gabriel Bortoleto trident 164 2 Zak O’Sullivan PRESS 119 3 Paul Aaron PRESS 112 4 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports 110 5 Josep Maria Marti Campos 105 6 Dino Beganović PRESS 96 7 Gabriele Mini Hitech ninety two 8 Oliver Goethe trident 73 9 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort 73 10 Taylor Barnard Jenzer 72 11 Leonardo Fornaroli trident 69 12 Christian Mansell Campos 60 13 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports 55 14 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 54 15 Luke Browning Hitech 41 16 Sebastian Montoya Hitech 37 17 Mari Boya MP Motorsports 29 18 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer 24 19 Hugh Barter Campos 14 20 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer 12 21 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix 11 22 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 6 23 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz 6 24 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 2 25 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort 2 26 Woohyun Shin PHM by Charouz 0 27 Francesco Simonazzi Rodin Carlin 0 28 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort 0 29 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin 0 30 Joshua Dufek Campos 0 31 Hunter Yeany Rodin Carlin 0 32 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz 0 33 McKenzy Crosswell PHM by Charouz 0 34 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz 0 35 Piotr Wisnicki PHM by Charouz 0 36 Max Estherson Rodin Carlin 0 See also How to dry clean the car, what product to use

Final Constructors’ standings 2023

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 PRESS 327 2 trident 308 3 MP Motorsports 194 4 Campos 179 5 Hitech 170 6 Jenzer 108 7 Van Amersfoort 75 8 ART Grand Prix 71 9 PHM by Charouz 6 10 Rodin Carlin 2