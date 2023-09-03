F3 / Monza, Sprint race: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|47:05.178
|2
|Zak O’Sullivan
|trident
|+0.200
|3
|Taylor Barnard
|MP Motorsports
|+0.800
|4
|Caius Collet
|Jenzer
|+1,000
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Hitech
|+1,500
|6
|Mari Boya
|trident
|+1,900
|7
|Paul Aaron
|trident
|+2,100
|8
|Christian Mansell
|Hitech
|+2,900
|9
|Dino Beganović
|Campos
|+3,300
|10
|Rafael Villagomez
|ART Grand Prix
|+3,600
|11
|Woohyun Shin
|Van Amersfoort
|+6,100
|12
|Francesco Simonazzi
|PRESS
|+6,700
|13
|Nikola Tsolov
|Hitech
|+6,900
|14
|Sophia Flörsch
|PRESS
|+7,600
|15
|Joshua Dufek
|Campos
|+7,600
|16
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|Jenzer
|+8,100
|17
|Oliver Gray
|PHM by Charouz
|+8,400
|18
|Luke Browning
|Jenzer
|+11,200
|19
|Gabriele Mini
|Rodin Carlin
|+21.100
|20
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort
|+53,900
|21
|Alejandro Garcia
|ART Grand Prix
|+1 turn
|22
|Roberto Faria
|PHM by Charouz
|Retired
|23
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|Retired
|24
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|Retired
|25
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|Retired
|26
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|Retired
|27
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|Retired
|28
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|Retired
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|Retired
|30
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|Retired
Race report
There Feature Race of the Italian Grand Prix definitively closed the 2023 Formula 3 championship, with a race that was not spectacular but which provided important results: in addition to the Jonny Edgar’s first career winthe all-Italian fight between Trident and PRESS for the constructors championship, won by the Grisignano di Zocco team. For the Venetian company, thanks to the placement in the points of all three riders, it is thus the fourth success in this categoryas well as the second consecutive.
A race therefore that closed the curtain on this season, but with little show on the track: after the start postponed by one lap due to the retirement of Oliver Goethe from the starting grid (with the Trident driver who should have started from pole position), Caio Collet took advantage of it in the best possible way, able to defend the sudden leadership over Edgar and Bortoleto, who graduated this year’s champion at the end of Friday’s qualifying. However, already during the first lap, Feature had to deal with the before the four Safety Cars occurred at Monza, which effectively limited the battles between the riders over the course of the 21 scheduled laps. A top-3 that changed for the first time in the sixth lap, with Edgar very good at taking the first position from Collet and distanced Bortoleto, who slipped to the edge of the points zone due to a double error at the exit of the Parabolica and at the braking point of the Prima Variant. In any case, a challenge that lasted very little, thanks to the almost immediate entry of the safety car following Saucy’s exit to the track at Lesmo’s second. At the restart, despite the risk of losing the championship lead to Collet, Edgar still managed to defend the first position tooth and nail, something he will also do on lap 16, after a third neutralization due to the exit of Montoya track after a contact with Minì. In all of this, the comeback of O’Sullivan and Barnardwith the two riders who will then go on to respectively conquer the second and third position on the last laponce again after the entry of the Safety Car. In this way, Collet therefore lost the possibility of being able to finish on the podium, unlike an excellent Edgar, who thanks to his defensive skills won his first podium in F3, as well as his first victory. PREMA was also smiling, and with all three of its drivers in the top 10 (O’Sullivan 2nd, Aron 7th and Beganovic 9th) won the constructors’ title.
THE SU-PREMA-CY CONTINUES! 🏆@PREMA_Team are Teams’ Champions for the fourth time in five seasons! 👏🙌#ItalianGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/8NDLiZkKUP
— Formula 3 (@Formula3) September 3, 2023
F3 | Final 2023 Drivers ranking
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|trident
|164
|2
|Zak O’Sullivan
|PRESS
|119
|3
|Paul Aaron
|PRESS
|112
|4
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|110
|5
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|105
|6
|Dino Beganović
|PRESS
|96
|7
|Gabriele Mini
|Hitech
|ninety two
|8
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|73
|9
|Caius Collet
|Van Amersfoort
|73
|10
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer
|72
|11
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|69
|12
|Christian Mansell
|Campos
|60
|13
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|55
|14
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|54
|15
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|41
|16
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|37
|17
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsports
|29
|18
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|24
|19
|Hugh Barter
|Campos
|14
|20
|Alejandro Garcia
|Jenzer
|12
|21
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|11
|22
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|6
|23
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM by Charouz
|6
|24
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|2
|25
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort
|2
|26
|Woohyun Shin
|PHM by Charouz
|0
|27
|Francesco Simonazzi
|Rodin Carlin
|0
|28
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort
|0
|29
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|0
|30
|Joshua Dufek
|Campos
|0
|31
|Hunter Yeany
|Rodin Carlin
|0
|32
|Roberto Faria
|PHM by Charouz
|0
|33
|McKenzy Crosswell
|PHM by Charouz
|0
|34
|Roberto Faria
|PHM by Charouz
|0
|35
|Piotr Wisnicki
|PHM by Charouz
|0
|36
|Max Estherson
|Rodin Carlin
|0
Final Constructors’ standings 2023
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|PRESS
|327
|2
|trident
|308
|3
|MP Motorsports
|194
|4
|Campos
|179
|5
|Hitech
|170
|6
|Jenzer
|108
|7
|Van Amersfoort
|75
|8
|ART Grand Prix
|71
|9
|PHM by Charouz
|6
|10
|Rodin Carlin
|2
