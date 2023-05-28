Watching a driver win his first race in the category is always a special emotion, especially if that pearl arrives on the most difficult track of the year, the one where everyone dreams of triumphing, Monte Carlo. On the streets of the principality today it was Gabriele Minì’s turn, who obtained his first success in the category, making that wonderful pole position obtained on Friday a reality.

Nine tenths of a lead over the riders in his own group in qualifying, six over those in group A, for a test of maturity that had boded well in view of the race. With the grid inversion for the sprint race, on an impervious track where it is difficult to overtake even with Formula 3 cars, the Italian was unable to go beyond eleventh place, in a race dominated by Josep Maria Martì .

Thanks to the success in the Feature Race, Minì moved up to second place in the standings, 17 points behind the leader Gabriel Bortoleto.

Gabriele Mini, Hitech Grand Prix Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Feature Race: Minì’s first triumph

But in the Feature Race, starting from that pole deservedly obtained on Friday, Minì completed his masterpiece, leading the twenty-seven laps of the race without giving in to pressure from his rivals. The Italian thus obtained his first victory in the category after having only touched it in the opening weekend in Bahrain, then faded due to unfavorable episodes despite a well-managed race.

Mini, who started from the first box, commanded the race without major worries from the going out of the traffic lights to the checkered flag, resisting the pressure from Dino Beganovic, who in the finale then closed after having generally been around the second and a half behind. Although the Swede began to reduce the gap from the leader, halving it in the last eight laps, he was however unable to find the right gap to launch the decisive attack, having to settle for second place.

Only four tenths divided the two riders at the finish line, even if the result of the race was never at risk for the Hitech driver, good at managing without making particular mistakes.

Josep Maria Marti, Campos Racing Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The leading duo cleared Paul Aron and Luke Browning in the fight for third place, with unrivaled pace for their rivals leading to a seven second gap between second and third with five laps to go. For Prema it is thus an important double podium for the team classification, with the Estonian good at resisting the pressure of the opponents behind him

Fifth place for Gabriel Bortoleto, who was not the author of an exciting weekend in the streets of the Principality, even if the good results obtained in the previous rounds allow him to keep the lead in the standings. Sixth place for Franco Colapinto with the first Trident, who also inherited the position following the contact between Sebastian Montoya and Caio Collet during the eighteenth lap: the Brazilian was forced to retire, while the Colombian reported the failure of the front wing and a penalty.

Seventh position for Zak O’Sullivan, while Taylor Barnard is classified in eighth place, in the points despite a ten-second penalty received at the start of the race for having cut the first chicane gaining an advantage. Martì and Sauci concluded the top ten, with the latter losing second place in the championship standings to Minì.

Franco Colapinto, MP Motorsport Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Sprint race: domain of Martì with the reversed grid

On Saturday, taking advantage of the inverted grid as per the regulations, Pepe Martì dominated the sprint race, taking his second victory of the season after the one in the inaugural race of the season in Sakhir.

The Campos Racing driver started from reverse grid pole position for Saturday’s race, the series’ first visit to the Principality since 2012, when the series was still called GP3 in its ‘old’ configuration. Despite a Safety Car, there wasn’t much action on Saturday in what was probably the least contested race of the start of the season.

Martì took off well at the start, keeping his lead: after the restart due to the entry of the safety car, the Spaniard managed to build a convincing gap, having gained three seconds on Leonardo Fornaroli in the first eleven laps of the race, then cutting the finish line eight seconds ahead of the Trident driver. An important advantage that demonstrates the Spaniard’s state of grace on Saturday.

Josep Maria Marti, Leonardo Fornaroli and Gregoire Saucy Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Gregoire Saucy finished third for ART Grand Prix, taking his third podium finish of the season. Further back, Hitech rider Luke Browning overtook Caio Collet and Sunday polesitter Gabriele Mini, who stopped in eleventh place ahead of Prema rival Dino Beganovic.

Colapinto recovered one position and finished fourth, while Barnard added more points to his rookie palmarès with his best result ever in F3 thanks to a fifth place finish. Bortoleto maintained sixth place ahead of the Hitech duo formed by Montoya and Browning. Collet earned two points for Van Amersfoort Racing in ninth while Aron grabbed on to complete the top ten.