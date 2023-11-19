Blue joy

From the pole position he almost missed on Friday to the podium in the race: one certainly cannot evaluate his debut in a negative way Gabriele Mini In the Macau Grand Prix, a historic Asian competition back on the calendar for the first time after three years following the COVID-19 emergency. The Palermo player from Prema concluded in third position a race marked by numerous yellow flags and the thrill of Paul Aron’s bad accident, who fortunately escaped unharmed from his car. Also worthy of applause was the performance of Raffaele Marciello in the GT World Cup, which he closed with a hands-down victory in his last race with Mercedes.

Podium after the chaos

Minì, who started from the second spot on the grid, was unable to attack the leader and poleman Luke Browning both at the start and at the restart after the entry of the first Safety Car. Upon the latter’s return, the Alpine Academy member put on a good fight with his teammate Dino Beganovic, which ended with the impact against the barriers of the latter. Thus remaining in second position, the turning point of the race occurred halfway through the race due to a violent crash against the guards Aaron, with the car seriously damaged. The British driver also managed to get out of the cockpit shortly before the car caught fire, a fact which inevitably forced the exposure of the Red flag. After a long wait, the race restarted with the excellent sprint of Dennis Haugergood at overtaking Minì and maintaining second place until the end, also thanks to a new intervention by the Safety Car in the final laps, with the race practically concluded with the competitors behind the safety car.

Marciello says goodbye to Mercedes

Pole position with track record, victory in the Qualifying Race and success from the first to the last lap in the Macau Grand Prix in the category GT World Cup: absolutely perfect weekend for another ‘blue’ like Raffaele Marciello, an Italian-Swiss Mercedes driver who with this success bids farewell in the best possible way to the German manufacturer after seven years. The 28-year-old, his second victory in the Chinese special administrative region after the triumph of 2019actually knew no rivals for the entire duration of the race, taking off from the rest of the group and climbing to the top step of the podium right in front of his compatriot Edoardo Mortaraarrived 2nd at the finish line after a retirement by Maro Engel due to technical problems. The former Maserati Formula E driver fought with Sheldon van der Linde to defend his position, at least until the South African had to raise the white flag due to a puncture with just 5 laps to go. In this way, he got onto the podium like this Augusto Farfus.