The starting grid for the 2023 Formula 3 championship continues to take shape. Following the announcement of Paul Aron and Dino Beganovic, both with PREMA, another big name from the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine will join the list of starters : Gabriele Minì.

The Sicilian born in 2005 was in fact announced by the Hitech GP team and will make his official debut in the preparatory category next season.

The relationship between the English team and the Palermitan is not a new relationship. Minì, in fact, had already wore the colors of the Hitech GP last winter on the occasion of the Formula Regional Asia and always with a car of the British team had his first taste of Formula 3 last September during the end-of-season tests staged in Jerez.

For Minì next year will be a very important step in his career. After winning the title of champion in Italian Formula 4 with the PREMA team colors, Gabriele moved up in the category by racing for two consecutive seasons in Formula Regional European with the ART Grand Prix.

In 2022 Minì ended the season in second place in the standings, behind Dino Beganovic, obtaining 3 victories, the last of which at the final round of Mugello.

“After two seasons in FRECA, Formula 3 is the logical next step for me and I am happy to announce that I will be racing with Hitech in 2023” commented Minì.

“We already worked together last winter in Formula Regional Asia, achieving solid results. The team had an excellent 2022 season in F3 fighting for the title until the last appointment and I am sure that it will continue to express itself at the highest levels “.

“The Jerez test went well and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel next year”.

To welcome Minì was the Hitech GP team principal, Oliver Oakes: “I have been following Gabriele’s career for some time. We had the pleasure of working with him at the beginning of this year in Asian F3 with good results, appreciating firsthand his commitment and his talent ”.

“He had an impressive season in FRECA and immediately proved his worth in the post-season F3 tests at Jerez. We look forward to seeing him with Hitech in 2023 “.