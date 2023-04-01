F3 / Melbourne, Sprint race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME 1 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports 42:05.614 2 Zak O’Sullivan PRESS 3 Sebastian Montoya Hitech 4 Paul Aaron PRESS 5 Gabriele Mini Hitech 6 Dino Baganovic PRESS 7 Gabriel Bortoleto trident 8 Leonardo Fornaroli trident 9 Mari Boya MP Motorsports 10 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 11 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports 12 Christian Mansell Campos 13 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix 14 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 15 Taylor Barnard Jenzer 16 Josep Maria Marti Campos 17 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort 18 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer 19 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz 20 Luke Browning Hitech 21 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz 22 Hugh Barter Campos 23 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin 24 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort 25 Hunter Yeany Rodin Carlin 26 Piotr Wisnicki PHM by Charouz 27 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer Retired 28 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Retired 29 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin Retired 30 Oliver Goethe trident Retired

Colapinto wins an endless race

Almost half the race spent behind the Safety Car: with ben four security car entrancesthe first test of Formula 3 in Australia was heavily conditioned by the various freezes of positions, and with Franco Colapinto emerged from Melbourne as a winner. The Argentine of the MP Motorsport team, a member of the Williams Driver Academy, thus obtained his third success in the category after a good comeback, in a race held in partly cloudy conditions and on a dry track. As a result of the inversion of the top ten classified in qualifying, the test began with Sebastian Montoya in pole position, immediately protagonist of an excellent start and able to get away from Browning, who had moved up to second position, and from Colapinto himself, 3rd after recovering three positions. However, the runway run-off of Goethe forced the Race Direction to use the first Safety Car, which only came out on the 5th lap.

On the restart Browning attempted to overtake Montoya entering turn 11, however hitting the inside curb and slipping into fifth position, performing a maneuver deemed dangerous by the marshals and being penalized by 10 seconds. Instead, Colapinto takes the lead, just a few moments before the second safety car due to contact Cohen against the barriers. Browning’s off-track also allows O’Sullivan to virtually get on the podium. At the second restart, the first three positions remained unchanged, with the race almost immediately neutralized by the third safety car, this time due to the impact of Smith against the barriers at the exit of the last corner. At the 17th of the 20 total laps the race restarts, with O’Sullivan author of a nice overtaking on the outside on Montoya, valid for second place: it is one of the last maneuvers before the safety car enters for the fourth time. With the runway exit of Garcia, the race ended prematurely, with Colapinto returning to success after his success at Monza last year. Third podium also for O’Sullivan, also a driver of the Williams Driver Academy, while Montoya he gets his own instead first place in the top three.

The Italians are good too

The performance of the two Italians was very positive, both in the points zone. While Leonardo Fornaroli closes in eighth placeGabriel Mini ends in instead fifth position. Before the fourth and final Safety Car, the Palermitan managed to take advantage of a direct clash between the two PREMAs of Aron and Beganovic, overtaking the Swede and making a good comeback. In this way, the Alpine Academy rider will have the opportunity to score further points in tomorrow’s Feature Race, which will see him start from 3rd place on the starting grid, right in front of Fornaroli.

Next appointment

With these results, Formula 3 will be back on track during the Italian night, with the main race of the weekend starting at1:05. Contrary to the Sprint, the starting grid will respect the positions conquered in qualifying, with Gabriel’s Trident Bortoleto who will start in front of Gregoire Saucy and the aforementioned Minì, in an all-Italian second row. Further back Colapinto, who will start from seventh position.