F3 / Melbourne, Sprint race: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|42:05.614
|2
|Zak O’Sullivan
|PRESS
|3
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|4
|Paul Aaron
|PRESS
|5
|Gabriele Mini
|Hitech
|6
|Dino Baganovic
|PRESS
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|trident
|8
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|9
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsports
|10
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|11
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|12
|Christian Mansell
|Campos
|13
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|14
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|15
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer
|16
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|17
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort
|18
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|19
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM by Charouz
|20
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|21
|Roberto Faria
|PHM by Charouz
|22
|Hugh Barter
|Campos
|23
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|24
|Caius Collet
|Van Amersfoort
|25
|Hunter Yeany
|Rodin Carlin
|26
|Piotr Wisnicki
|PHM by Charouz
|27
|Alejandro Garcia
|Jenzer
|Retired
|28
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort
|Retired
|29
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|Retired
|30
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|Retired
Colapinto wins an endless race
Almost half the race spent behind the Safety Car: with ben four security car entrancesthe first test of Formula 3 in Australia was heavily conditioned by the various freezes of positions, and with Franco Colapinto emerged from Melbourne as a winner. The Argentine of the MP Motorsport team, a member of the Williams Driver Academy, thus obtained his third success in the category after a good comeback, in a race held in partly cloudy conditions and on a dry track. As a result of the inversion of the top ten classified in qualifying, the test began with Sebastian Montoya in pole position, immediately protagonist of an excellent start and able to get away from Browning, who had moved up to second position, and from Colapinto himself, 3rd after recovering three positions. However, the runway run-off of Goethe forced the Race Direction to use the first Safety Car, which only came out on the 5th lap.
On the restart Browning attempted to overtake Montoya entering turn 11, however hitting the inside curb and slipping into fifth position, performing a maneuver deemed dangerous by the marshals and being penalized by 10 seconds. Instead, Colapinto takes the lead, just a few moments before the second safety car due to contact Cohen against the barriers. Browning’s off-track also allows O’Sullivan to virtually get on the podium. At the second restart, the first three positions remained unchanged, with the race almost immediately neutralized by the third safety car, this time due to the impact of Smith against the barriers at the exit of the last corner. At the 17th of the 20 total laps the race restarts, with O’Sullivan author of a nice overtaking on the outside on Montoya, valid for second place: it is one of the last maneuvers before the safety car enters for the fourth time. With the runway exit of Garcia, the race ended prematurely, with Colapinto returning to success after his success at Monza last year. Third podium also for O’Sullivan, also a driver of the Williams Driver Academy, while Montoya he gets his own instead first place in the top three.
The Italians are good too
The performance of the two Italians was very positive, both in the points zone. While Leonardo Fornaroli closes in eighth placeGabriel Mini ends in instead fifth position. Before the fourth and final Safety Car, the Palermitan managed to take advantage of a direct clash between the two PREMAs of Aron and Beganovic, overtaking the Swede and making a good comeback. In this way, the Alpine Academy rider will have the opportunity to score further points in tomorrow’s Feature Race, which will see him start from 3rd place on the starting grid, right in front of Fornaroli.
Next appointment
With these results, Formula 3 will be back on track during the Italian night, with the main race of the weekend starting at1:05. Contrary to the Sprint, the starting grid will respect the positions conquered in qualifying, with Gabriel’s Trident Bortoleto who will start in front of Gregoire Saucy and the aforementioned Minì, in an all-Italian second row. Further back Colapinto, who will start from seventh position.
