F3 / Melbourne, Qualifying: starting grid
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|trident
|1:33.025
|2
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.171
|3
|Gabriele Mini
|Hitech
|+0.282
|4
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|+0.345
|5
|Zak O’Sullivan
|PRESS
|+0.348
|6
|Paul Aaron
|PRESS
|+0.383
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|+0.563
|8
|Dino Baganovic
|PRESS
|+0.579
|9
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|+0.740
|10
|Caius Collet
|Van Amersfoort
|+0.851
|11
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|+0.992
|12
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|+1.069
|13
|Christian Mansell
|Campos
|+1.202
|14
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|+1.251
|15
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|+1.265
|16
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsports
|+1.301
|17
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|+1.339
|18
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer
|+1.369
|19
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort
|+1.521
|20
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|+1.743
|21
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|+2.077
|22
|Hunter Yeany
|Rodin Carlin
|+2.107
|23
|Hugh Barter
|Campos
|+2.108
|24
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|+2.334
|25
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM by Charouz
|+2.494
|26
|Roberto Faria
|PHM by Charouz
|+2.663
|27
|Piotr Wisnicki
|PHM by Charouz
|+2.994
|28
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort
|+3.289
|29
|Alejandro Garcia
|Jenzer
|+3.571
|30
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|+23.063
Pole of Bortoleto
Thirty minutes of qualifying and three red flags: thus the first hunt for Formula 3 pole position took place in Australia, with Gabriel Bortoleto which will start in front of everyone at the Feature Race on Sunday. The Brazilian of Trident, winner of the last Feature Race in Bahrain, stopped the clock on the1:33.025almost two tenths ahead of the performance of Gregoire Saucy. However, a session conditioned by three interruptions, two of which were in full swing of the test. The first, exposed after only five minutes, saw the impact against the barriers of Jose Maria Marti: the winner of the last Sprint lost control of his Campos at the entrance to turn-12, forcing the Race Direction to stop momentarily. The second suspension, this time 5 minutes from the conclusion, instead saw the protagonist Kaylen Frederick, in this case author of an error at the exit of the last corner with consequent impact against the barriers. An incident very similar to the one that occurred in the closing seconds a Nikita Bedrinwhich also denied many pilots the opportunity to make one last timed attempt.
All-Italian second row
Italian enthusiasts can still celebrate for the results of Gabriele Minì and Leonardo Fornaroliwhich on Sunday will start respectively from third and fourth position on the starting grid. The Palermitan, despite an error after the checkered flag with a long one in the gravel in turn-1, had initially set the best time, only to be beaten by the best performances of Saucy and Bortoleto. The performance of the Trident from Piacenza was also very good, almost always in the top-5 and able to defend himself from the final attacks of the two PREMAs of O’Sullivan and Aron, who will start from behind him.
The next appointments
According to the Formula 3 format, Bortoleto will therefore start in front of everyone in the Feature Race, but not in the Sprint, thanks to the inversion of the first twelve classified. In this way, in the race on Saturday he will be a son of the like Sebastian Montoya to occupy the first box of the starting grid, with Sprint scheduled at1:45 tomorrow’s Italian Sunday 2 April, on the other hand, will be the turn of the Feature, in this case scheduled for1:05.
