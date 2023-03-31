F3 / Melbourne, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Gabriel Bortoleto trident 1:33.025 2 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix +0.171 3 Gabriele Mini Hitech +0.282 4 Leonardo Fornaroli trident +0.345 5 Zak O’Sullivan PRESS +0.348 6 Paul Aaron PRESS +0.383 7 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports +0.563 8 Dino Baganovic PRESS +0.579 9 Luke Browning Hitech +0.740 10 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort +0.851 11 Oliver Goethe trident +0.992 12 Sebastian Montoya Hitech +1.069 13 Christian Mansell Campos +1.202 14 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports +1.251 15 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix +1.265 16 Mari Boya MP Motorsports +1.301 17 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix +1.339 18 Taylor Barnard Jenzer +1.369 19 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort +1.521 20 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer +1.743 21 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin +2.077 22 Hunter Yeany Rodin Carlin +2.107 23 Hugh Barter Campos +2.108 24 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin +2.334 25 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz +2.494 26 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz +2.663 27 Piotr Wisnicki PHM by Charouz +2.994 28 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort +3.289 29 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer +3.571 30 Josep Maria Marti Campos +23.063 See also Verstappen: '2021 title more exciting than 2022' | FormulaPassion.it

Pole of Bortoleto

Thirty minutes of qualifying and three red flags: thus the first hunt for Formula 3 pole position took place in Australia, with Gabriel Bortoleto which will start in front of everyone at the Feature Race on Sunday. The Brazilian of Trident, winner of the last Feature Race in Bahrain, stopped the clock on the1:33.025almost two tenths ahead of the performance of Gregoire Saucy. However, a session conditioned by three interruptions, two of which were in full swing of the test. The first, exposed after only five minutes, saw the impact against the barriers of Jose Maria Marti: the winner of the last Sprint lost control of his Campos at the entrance to turn-12, forcing the Race Direction to stop momentarily. The second suspension, this time 5 minutes from the conclusion, instead saw the protagonist Kaylen Frederick, in this case author of an error at the exit of the last corner with consequent impact against the barriers. An incident very similar to the one that occurred in the closing seconds a Nikita Bedrinwhich also denied many pilots the opportunity to make one last timed attempt.

All-Italian second row

Italian enthusiasts can still celebrate for the results of Gabriele Minì and Leonardo Fornaroliwhich on Sunday will start respectively from third and fourth position on the starting grid. The Palermitan, despite an error after the checkered flag with a long one in the gravel in turn-1, had initially set the best time, only to be beaten by the best performances of Saucy and Bortoleto. The performance of the Trident from Piacenza was also very good, almost always in the top-5 and able to defend himself from the final attacks of the two PREMAs of O’Sullivan and Aron, who will start from behind him.

The next appointments

According to the Formula 3 format, Bortoleto will therefore start in front of everyone in the Feature Race, but not in the Sprint, thanks to the inversion of the first twelve classified. In this way, in the race on Saturday he will be a son of the like Sebastian Montoya to occupy the first box of the starting grid, with Sprint scheduled at1:45 tomorrow’s Italian Sunday 2 April, on the other hand, will be the turn of the Feature, in this case scheduled for1:05.