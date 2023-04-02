F3 / Melbourne, Feature race: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|trident
|43:41,950
|2
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.596
|3
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Hitech
|+3.032
|4
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|+3.216
|5
|Zak O’Sullivan
|PRESS
|+3.564
|6
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|+4.191
|7
|Paul Aaron
|PRESS
|+4.393
|8
|Dino Baganovic
|PRESS
|+8.557
|9
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|+8.738
|10
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer
|+13.589
|11
|Christian Mansell
|Campos
|+14.356
|12
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|+14.928
|13
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort
|+15.582
|14
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|+18.776
|15
|Hugh Barter
|Campos
|+19.034
|16
|Caius Collet
|Van Amersfoort
|+19.426
|17
|Hunter Yeany
|Rodin Carlin
|+19.645
|18
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM by Charouz
|+23.606
|19
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort
|+28.676
|20
|Alejandro Garcia
|Jenzer
|+30.035
|21
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|+30.064
|22
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|+56.084
|23
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|Retired
|24
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|Retired
|25
|Roberto Faria
|PHM by Charouz
|Retired
|26
|Piotr Wisnicki
|PHM by Charouz
|Retired
|27
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|Retired
|28
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsports
|Retired
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|Retired
|30
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|Retired
The record
The second round of the 2023 Formula 3 season confirms the positive momentum of Gabriel Bortoletowhich in the Melbourne Feature Race conquers the second win of this championship after the previous affirmation in Bahrain, always at the end of the main race. The Brazilian of the Trident, author of the pole position in this Australian weekend, has in fact permanently maintained the leadership of the race without giving in to the attacks of Saucywith the group of the top five riders keeping their starting positions intact.
This means that, behind the Swiss, he also takes the podium Gabriele Miniat his first place in the top three in Formula 3. The Palermitan from the Hitech team resisted his compatriot’s attempts to overtake Leonardo Fornaroli, 4th ahead of Sprint winner Zak O’Sullivan. The Briton, who actually finished second in yesterday’s race, took victory following the disqualification of Franco Colapinto, who also crashed into the barriers following a puncture during the 2nd lap.
The Argentinian’s episode decreed the first of the two entries of the Safety Car over the course of the 23 total laps, with the race giving a show especially in the mid-group positions, amidst errors, contacts and overtakings to applause. Among the best performances, the great performance of Josep Maria Martistarted from the 30th and last position on the grid and climbed up to 9th place.
F3 | Drivers’ standings after Melbourne 2023 (Round 2)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|trident
|57
|2
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|36
|3
|Dino Beganović
|PRESS
|31
|4
|Gabriele Mini
|Hitech
|27
|5
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|23
|6
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|21
|7
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|21
|8
|Zak O’Sullivan
|PRESS
|19
|9
|Paul Aaron
|PRESS
|19
|10
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|18
|11
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|18
|12
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|11
|13
|Caius Collet
|Van Amersfoort
|8
|14
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|6
|15
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|2
|16
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsports
|2
|17
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer
|1
|18
|Christian Mansell
|Campos
|0
|19
|Hugh Barter
|Campos
|0
|20
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort
|0
|21
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|0
|22
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|0
|23
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|0
|24
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort
|0
|25
|Hunter Yeany
|Rodin Carlin
|0
|26
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM by Charouz
|0
|27
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|0
|28
|Alejandro Garcia
|Jenzer
|0
|29
|Roberto Faria
|PHM by Charouz
|0
|30
|Piotr Wisnicki
|PHM by Charouz
|0
F3 | Constructors classification
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|trident
|98
|2
|PRESS
|69
|3
|Hitech
|56
|4
|ART Grand Prix
|42
|5
|MP Motorsports
|25
|6
|Campos
|21
|7
|Van Amersfoort
|8
|8
|Jenzer
|1
|9
|Rodin Carlin
|0
|10
|PHM by Charouz
|0
Next appointment
With the second round of the season archived, a long period of stoppage is now starting for Formula 3, which will continue for over a month. The next appointment will in fact be held on the occasion of Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on the circuit ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ of Imola, scheduled for the weekend from 19 to 21 May. In this stop, Bortoleto can enjoy the role of championship leader, with a 21-point lead over his pursuer Saucy. He also has an excellent position for Trident, who will appear at his home GP with a gap of 29 lengths on his compatriot PREMA.
