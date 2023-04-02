F3 / Melbourne, Feature race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Gabriel Bortoleto trident 43:41,950 2 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix +0.596 3 Gabriel Bortoleto Hitech +3.032 4 Leonardo Fornaroli trident +3.216 5 Zak O’Sullivan PRESS +3.564 6 Luke Browning Hitech +4.191 7 Paul Aaron PRESS +4.393 8 Dino Baganovic PRESS +8.557 9 Josep Maria Marti Campos +8.738 10 Taylor Barnard Jenzer +13.589 11 Christian Mansell Campos +14.356 12 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports +14.928 13 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort +15.582 14 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin +18.776 15 Hugh Barter Campos +19.034 16 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort +19.426 17 Hunter Yeany Rodin Carlin +19.645 18 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz +23.606 19 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort +28.676 20 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer +30.035 21 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix +30.064 22 Oliver Goethe trident +56.084 23 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Retired 24 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin Retired 25 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz Retired 26 Piotr Wisnicki PHM by Charouz Retired 27 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix Retired 28 Mari Boya MP Motorsports Retired 29 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports Retired 30 Sebastian Montoya Hitech Retired

The second round of the 2023 Formula 3 season confirms the positive momentum of Gabriel Bortoletowhich in the Melbourne Feature Race conquers the second win of this championship after the previous affirmation in Bahrain, always at the end of the main race. The Brazilian of the Trident, author of the pole position in this Australian weekend, has in fact permanently maintained the leadership of the race without giving in to the attacks of Saucywith the group of the top five riders keeping their starting positions intact.

This means that, behind the Swiss, he also takes the podium Gabriele Miniat his first place in the top three in Formula 3. The Palermitan from the Hitech team resisted his compatriot’s attempts to overtake Leonardo Fornaroli, 4th ahead of Sprint winner Zak O’Sullivan. The Briton, who actually finished second in yesterday’s race, took victory following the disqualification of Franco Colapinto, who also crashed into the barriers following a puncture during the 2nd lap.

The Argentinian’s episode decreed the first of the two entries of the Safety Car over the course of the 23 total laps, with the race giving a show especially in the mid-group positions, amidst errors, contacts and overtakings to applause. Among the best performances, the great performance of Josep Maria Martistarted from the 30th and last position on the grid and climbed up to 9th place.

F3 | Drivers’ standings after Melbourne 2023 (Round 2)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Gabriel Bortoleto trident 57 2 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 36 3 Dino Beganović PRESS 31 4 Gabriele Mini Hitech 27 5 Oliver Goethe trident 23 6 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports 21 7 Josep Maria Marti Campos 21 8 Zak O'Sullivan PRESS 19 9 Paul Aaron PRESS 19 10 Leonardo Fornaroli trident 18 11 Luke Browning Hitech 18 12 Sebastian Montoya Hitech 11 13 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort 8 14 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix 6 15 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports 2 16 Mari Boya MP Motorsports 2 17 Taylor Barnard Jenzer 1 18 Christian Mansell Campos 0 19 Hugh Barter Campos 0 20 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort 0 21 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 0 22 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin 0 23 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer 0 24 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort 0 25 Hunter Yeany Rodin Carlin 0 26 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz 0 27 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 0 28 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer 0 29 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz 0 30 Piotr Wisnicki PHM by Charouz 0

F3 | Constructors classification

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 trident 98 2 PRESS 69 3 Hitech 56 4 ART Grand Prix 42 5 MP Motorsports 25 6 Campos 21 7 Van Amersfoort 8 8 Jenzer 1 9 Rodin Carlin 0 10 PHM by Charouz 0

Next appointment

With the second round of the season archived, a long period of stoppage is now starting for Formula 3, which will continue for over a month. The next appointment will in fact be held on the occasion of Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on the circuit ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ of Imola, scheduled for the weekend from 19 to 21 May. In this stop, Bortoleto can enjoy the role of championship leader, with a 21-point lead over his pursuer Saucy. He also has an excellent position for Trident, who will appear at his home GP with a gap of 29 lengths on his compatriot PREMA.