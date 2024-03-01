Dream debut for Lindblad

Great show in the F3 Sprint Race which kicked off the preparatory championship for F1. Arvid Lindblada nursery driver making his debut in the category after finishing third in the Italian F4 in 2023, won in a comeback with lightning-fast braking in Turn-1 which, opponent after opponent, earned him the lead.

When, a few laps from the end, he managed to get the better of Tsolov, who until then had always responded in Turn-4 to the attacks of his ART Grand Prix boxmate Van Hoepen, Lindblad inexorably pulled ahead of a car that had always been prepared excellently from the Prema team which thus begins 2024 with a victory. Surely Helmut Marko he will have appreciated the performance of Lindblad, who is aiming to play an important role in F3 while keeping the Red Bull colors high.

Dino Beganovic, poleman ahead of tomorrow and among the big favorites to win the title, made a mistake in Turn-1 at the start, sending Ramos into a spin after having applied too much braking on the inside. The Swede suffered a puncture and a 10-second penalty which made it utopian to think of gaining points today. Heavy zero also for Luke Browning: the driver from the Williams academy made a sensational overtaking in Turn-4 against Mansell on the outside, but the fact of not having respected the track limits cost Browning a 10 second penalty who did not he had returned the position to his rival.

Behind Lindblad on the podium were Van Hoepen and Leonardo Fornaroli, splendid third and just a few thousandths away from second place. In any case, the Italian driver has started the season on the right foot and we await his confirmation tomorrow in the Feature Race where Gabriele Minì will also have to play important cards, seventh today and expected at the start from the second row tomorrow.