After announcing the signing of Jonny Edgard, the Trident team today unveiled the name of the second driver who will face the 2022 Formula 3 season: Zane Maloney.

The pilot from Barbados, fresh from a more than positive season in the Formula Regional European Championship, will thus be expected to jump in the category and will be able to count on the experience of the reigning champion team in his debut season.

Maloney, as mentioned, stood out in 2021 thanks to top-level performances. With the colors of the R-ace GP team, the 2003-class driver managed to achieve success in Race 2 in Monaco, resisting the constant pressure of team-mate Isack Hadjar without ever committing any smudging.

The two will find themselves on track this season, but will no longer be teammates as the Frenchman has been hijacked from the Red Bull nursery in Hitech GP.

“I am proud to be able to make my debut in the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship in the colors of Trident Motorsport, the queen of the teams in the category,” said Maloney.

“In the last season I think I have grown as a driver, both in the management of the race weekends and in the attention paid to every detail. Together with Trident Motorsport I want to continue in this direction and I am sure that there are all the ingredients to do well. in the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship. I can’t wait to get out on the track and start this new adventure in an extremely popular and competitive series “.

“We are delighted to welcome Zane Maloney to our line-up,” commented Trident team principal Giacomo Ricci.

“The Bridgetown driver distinguished himself in the post-season tests that the FIA ​​Formula 3 carried out at the Valencia circuit last November. Zane adapted very quickly to the car of the third series, obtaining competitive results both in terms of performance. than in long runs. A strong bond was immediately created between the Barbadian driver and Trident Motorsport, which is proud to have secured a driver with good prospects with whom to compete in a demanding series such as the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship “.