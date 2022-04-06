The rain that affected the first day of the Jerez tests in the morning left room for the sun and a finally dry track that allowed the riders to carry out the pre-established work schedule on the last day of testing without a hitch.

On the Spanish track Arthur Leclerc was the great protagonist on Wednesday. The PREMA team rider, in fact, put his autograph at the top of the time list both at the end of the morning and afternoon sessions, obtaining a reference time of 1’29 ” 366.

The protagonists of the series have all managed to shine in this last day of testing. Behind the Monegasque of the Ferrari Driver Academy, in fact, we find the championship leader, Victor Martins, forced to the second time by just 14 thousandths, while the winner of Race 1 in Bahrain, Isack Hadjar, achieved the third time in 1’29. ” 611.

Just three thousandths of a delay cost Franco Colapinto “exclusion” from the top 3. The Argentine of Van Amersfoort Racing, author of the pole in the first round of the season, stopped the clock with a time of 1’29 ” 614 placing himself in front to an Oliver Rasmussen who aspires to become the extra weapon of the Trident team after being called to replace Jonny Edgar forced to stop for health reasons.

Kaylen Frederick also did well, author of the sixth reference and far from the time trial signed by Leclerc 354 thousandths, while behind the American we find two important names: Zane Maloney and Oliver Bearman.

The Barbadian driver confirmed himself as one of the most promising rookies also in this second and final day of testing by signing the time of 1’29 ” 799, while the pupil of the Ferrari Driver Academy took his PREMA to eighth position in the standings by paying 469 thousandths of a delay from the time obtained by Leclerc.

The top 10 was completed with Gregoire Saucy author of the ninth time in 1’29 ” 842 in front of Roman Stanek, tenth and first of the drivers not to break the barrier of 1’30 ”.

Among the other prominent names we point out Jak Crawford author of the twelfth reference in 1’30 ” 145 who finished ahead of David Vidales and Caio Collet.

After the two days of testing in Jerez, the Formula 3 drivers will be back on track next week for another two days of testing this time on the Barcelona track.