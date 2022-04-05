The first day of testing in Valencia dedicated to Formula 3 drivers was marked in the morning by the considerable amount of rain that fell on the Spanish track, which greatly complicated the development and refinement of the men and teams involved in the series.
Topping out at the top of the times table, thanks to the time trial obtained in an afternoon session held in decidedly more favorable weather conditions, was Oliver Bearman. The English driver of Prema, and pupil of the Ferrari Driver Academy, confirmed the good things he had already shown in Race 1 in Bahrain, closing the day with a time of 1’33 ” 009.
The detachments inflicted on the other protagonists of the series are important. Behind Bearman, in fact, Josep Marti was placed but the gap of the Spanish driver of Campos Racing was 6 tenths, while 7 tenths of a delay forced Zane Maloney and the momentary leader of the championship, Victor Martins, to occupy the third and fourth place.
After obtaining the best time in the morning, albeit with a time of 1’40 ” 202 due to the abundant rain, Arthur Lecler closed the first day of testing in Jerez with the fifth reference in 1’33 ” 998 becoming so was the last pilot to go under the wall of the 134 ”.
Behind the Monegasque, protagonist of two great comebacks in the inaugural round in Bahrain, we find a Juan Manuel Correa increasingly at ease with the ART Grand Prix car.
Jak Crawford also did well, author of the seventh time of the day in 1’34 ” 203, while the expectation was great to see Oliver Rasmussen making his debut with the Trident team car.
The Danish driver, called by the reigning champion team to take the place of the unlucky Jonny Edgar, immediately showed good speed and after setting the twelfth time in the morning he then closed the afternoon session with the eighth time in 1’34 ‘ ‘494.
The top 10 was completed with Gregoire Saucy author of the ninth reference of the day and David Vidales of the tenth.
The Formula3 drivers will be back on track tomorrow for the second and final day of testing in Jerez which will start at 9:00 am.
2022 FIA FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIP – JEREZ IN-SEASON TESTS, DAY 1, MORNING
|PILOT
|NATIONALITY’
|TEAM
|TIME
|TURNS
|1
|Arthur Leclerc
|MCO
|PREMA Racing
|1: 40.202
|35
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|1: 40.731
|29
|3
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 40.763
|31
|4
|Grégoire Saucy
|THAT
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 40.805
|33
|5
|Victor Martins
|BETWEEN
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 40.808
|36
|6
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|PREMA Racing
|1: 40.886
|33
|7
|Josep María Martí
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1: 40.944
|32
|8
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1: 41.119
|36
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|BETWEEN
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 41.158
|27
|10
|Zane Maloney
|BRB
|Trident
|1: 41.260
|26
|11
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|1: 41.373
|43
|12
|Oliver Rasmussen
|DNK
|Trident
|1: 41.380
|29
|13
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1: 41.505
|31
|14
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|1: 41.652
|35
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|PREMA Racing
|1: 41.729
|28
|16
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 41.779
|38
|17
|Gaius Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1: 41.807
|26
|18
|David Vidales
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1: 41.841
|29
|19
|Rafael Villagómez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 41.941
|33
|20
|Reece Ushijima
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1: 42.045
|32
|21
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 42.129
|31
|22
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|1: 42.490
|22
|23
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|1: 42.597
|25
|24
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|1: 42.736
|47
|25
|Federico Malvestiti
|ITA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1: 43.073
|31
|26
|Ayrton Simmons
|GBR
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 43.322
|32
|27
|Nazim Azman
|MYS
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1: 44.455
|26
|28
|László Tóth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 45,200
|32
2022 FIA FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIP – JEREZ IN-SEASON TESTS, DAY 1, AFTERNOON
|PILOT
|NATIONALITY’
|TEAM
|TIME
|TURNS
|1
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|PREMA Racing
|1: 33.009
|41
|2
|Josep María Martí
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1: 33.666
|39
|3
|Zane Maloney
|BRB
|Trident
|“1: 33.736”
|35
|4
|Victor Martins
|BETWEEN
|ART Grand Prix
|“1: 33.751”
|43
|5
|Arthur Leclerc
|MCO
|PREMA Racing
|“1: 33.998”
|44
|6
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|“1: 34.122”
|34
|7
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|PREMA Racing
|“1: 34.203”
|44
|8
|Oliver Rasmussen
|DNK
|Trident
|1: 34.494
|41
|9
|Grégoire Saucy
|THAT
|ART Grand Prix
|“1: 34.683”
|34
|10
|David Vidales
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|“1: 34.901”
|41
|11
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|“1: 34.913”
|19
|12
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|1: 35.212
|25
|13
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|“1: 35.997”
|33
|14
|Ayrton Simmons
|GBR
|Charouz Racing System
|“1: 37.379”
|31
|15
|László Tóth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|“1: 39.526”
|35
|16
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|“1: 39.776”
|33
|17
|Isack Hadjar
|BETWEEN
|Hitech Grand Prix
|“1: 41.117”
|30
|18
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|“1: 41.357”
|42
|19
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|“1: 41.563”
|29
|20
|Nazim Azman
|MYS
|Hitech Grand Prix
|“1: 41.686”
|35
|21
|Federico Malvestiti
|ITA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|“1: 42.011”
|44
|22
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|“1: 42.020”
|28
|23
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|“1: 42.098”
|32
|24
|Reece Ushijima
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|“1: 42.443”
|20
|25
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|“1: 42.785”
|32
|26
|Gaius Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|“1: 42.930”
|16
|27
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|“1: 43.911”
|36
|28
|Rafael Villagómez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|“1: 57.953”
|2
