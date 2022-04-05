The first day of testing in Valencia dedicated to Formula 3 drivers was marked in the morning by the considerable amount of rain that fell on the Spanish track, which greatly complicated the development and refinement of the men and teams involved in the series.

Topping out at the top of the times table, thanks to the time trial obtained in an afternoon session held in decidedly more favorable weather conditions, was Oliver Bearman. The English driver of Prema, and pupil of the Ferrari Driver Academy, confirmed the good things he had already shown in Race 1 in Bahrain, closing the day with a time of 1’33 ” 009.

The detachments inflicted on the other protagonists of the series are important. Behind Bearman, in fact, Josep Marti was placed but the gap of the Spanish driver of Campos Racing was 6 tenths, while 7 tenths of a delay forced Zane Maloney and the momentary leader of the championship, Victor Martins, to occupy the third and fourth place.

After obtaining the best time in the morning, albeit with a time of 1’40 ” 202 due to the abundant rain, Arthur Lecler closed the first day of testing in Jerez with the fifth reference in 1’33 ” 998 becoming so was the last pilot to go under the wall of the 134 ”.

Behind the Monegasque, protagonist of two great comebacks in the inaugural round in Bahrain, we find a Juan Manuel Correa increasingly at ease with the ART Grand Prix car.

Jak Crawford also did well, author of the seventh time of the day in 1’34 ” 203, while the expectation was great to see Oliver Rasmussen making his debut with the Trident team car.

The Danish driver, called by the reigning champion team to take the place of the unlucky Jonny Edgar, immediately showed good speed and after setting the twelfth time in the morning he then closed the afternoon session with the eighth time in 1’34 ‘ ‘494.

The top 10 was completed with Gregoire Saucy author of the ninth reference of the day and David Vidales of the tenth.

The Formula3 drivers will be back on track tomorrow for the second and final day of testing in Jerez which will start at 9:00 am.

2022 FIA FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIP – JEREZ IN-SEASON TESTS, DAY 1, MORNING

PILOT NATIONALITY' TEAM TIME TURNS 1 Arthur Leclerc MCO PREMA Racing 1: 40.202 35 2 Roman Stanek CZE Trident 1: 40.731 29 3 Franco Colapinto ARG Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 40.763 31 4 Grégoire Saucy THAT ART Grand Prix 1: 40.805 33 5 Victor Martins BETWEEN ART Grand Prix 1: 40.808 36 6 Jak Crawford USA PREMA Racing 1: 40.886 33 7 Josep María Martí ESP Campos Racing 1: 40.944 32 8 William Alatalo FIN Jenzer Motorsport 1: 41.119 36 9 Isack Hadjar BETWEEN Hitech Grand Prix 1: 41.158 27 10 Zane Maloney BRB Trident 1: 41.260 26 11 Zak O'Sullivan GBR Carlin 1: 41.373 43 12 Oliver Rasmussen DNK Trident 1: 41.380 29 13 Ido Cohen ISR Jenzer Motorsport 1: 41.505 31 14 Hunter Yeany USA Campos Racing 1: 41.652 35 15 Oliver Bearman GBR PREMA Racing 1: 41.729 28 16 Kaylen Frederick USA Hitech Grand Prix 1: 41.779 38 17 Gaius Collet BRA MP Motorsport 1: 41.807 26 18 David Vidales ESP Campos Racing 1: 41.841 29 19 Rafael Villagómez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 41.941 33 20 Reece Ushijima GBR Van Amersfoort Racing 1: 42.045 32 21 Francesco Pizzi ITA Charouz Racing System 1: 42.129 31 22 Kush Maini IND MP Motorsport 1: 42.490 22 23 Juan Manuel Correa USA ART Grand Prix 1: 42.597 25 24 Enzo Trulli ITA Carlin 1: 42.736 47 25 Federico Malvestiti ITA Jenzer Motorsport 1: 43.073 31 26 Ayrton Simmons GBR Charouz Racing System 1: 43.322 32 27 Nazim Azman MYS Hitech Grand Prix 1: 44.455 26 28 László Tóth HUN Charouz Racing System 1: 45,200 32

2022 FIA FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIP – JEREZ IN-SEASON TESTS, DAY 1, AFTERNOON