With just over a month to go until the opening of the Formula 3 championship, there are still several teams that have not completed their line-up for the upcoming season, with some teams even without drivers. Among these, at least until a few hours ago, there was also the Jenzer Motorsportwho however named his first of the three young talents he will line up on the starting grid: the 19-year-old Mexican Alejandro Garcia, which will make its debut in the category. Fresh from an experience in the Euroformula Open championship, where he also conquered a podium, Garcia had previously played two seasons in Spanish F4.

Summoned by Jenzer for the 2022 post-season tests in Jerez de la Frontera, the Swiss team then formalized its engagement for the next championship, which will start on March 5 in Sakhir: “Alejandro is a rookie in F3 this season – explained the founder and team principal Andreas Jenzer – and, as we well know from experience, it can sometimes be difficult. Alejandro’s entry into this extremely competitive environment will be a great challenge. We will work hard together and we can’t wait to get on track in Bahrain”. To these declarations were added those of Garcia, who thus commented on his arrival in the team which turns 30 this year: “I am very happy to be racing in F3 with Jenzer Motorsport this season – He admitted – I am looking forward to working on my development as a driver to get good results over the course of the season, e I’m really looking forward to making the most of it from what is sure to be a busy season, with a steep learning curve. I would especially like to thank my sponsors, my family and my management for this opportunity and I can’t wait to start with the official testing in Bahrain!”