The 'training' of the team

Now it's official: the team Jenzer has defined its line-up for next season with the announcement of the 21-year-old American Max Esterston, who in this way becomes a teammate of two other young talents already presented by the Swiss team in recent weeks. On the one hand, a son of art like Charlie Wurzwhose father Alexander played in F1 for seven seasons between the 1990s and 2000s, and on the other the Peruvian Matias Zagazetaboth ready for their debut in Formula 3.

The brief experience in F3

For Esterson, on the contrary, the appointment with the first race of the season in Bahrain, scheduled for March 1st, will not represent his absolute debut in this category. The American, who also holds a British passport, participated in the rounds of Silverstone and the Hungaroring with the Rodin Carlin team, however finishing outside the points on all occasions. Before this experience, Esterson approached F3 by taking part in events such as the Walter Hayes Trophy and the Formula Ford Festival (both won), before arriving in GB3.

The first comment as an official driver

He too, like other drivers who will line up on the starting grid, took part in the post-season testing of Formula 3, completing numerous laps between Barcelona, ​​Imola and Jerez de la Frontera, again with Jenzer. Furthermore, participation in the GP is added to these Macau: “I am excited to join Jenzer Motorsport and race in F3 – he has declared – Jenzer has a great history of success and has shown that he can race at the front in F3, which has to be considered one of the most competitive series in the world. It's a big step forward for me with a heavier car, with more power and more downforce, but I feel I was comfortable with Jenzer's familiar surroundings in last year's post-season testing and at the Macau Grand Prix in November . I am grateful to Andreas and all the team members for the opportunity and to all my supporters like iRacing who stepped up and helped me make this transition. We are working hard to be well prepared for Bahrain in February and I'm excited to get started!”

Jenzer's project

In his first words, Esterson refers to Andreas Jenzer, Team Principal of the team of the same name: “American driver Max Esterson will accept the challenge of competing as a rookie in the FIA ​​F3 Championship with Jenzer Motorsport this season, after completing the 2023 official post-season testing days with our team and the prestigious Macau World Cup – he added – with Max competing, with the American flag and sponsors, we will work to bring the next American driver into the F1 paddock“.