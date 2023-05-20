GP Emilia-Romagna canceled not only for F1

The cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix has inevitably removed a world championship appointment from the Formula 1 calendar that will not be recovered this year, with the Circus which will therefore play a total of 22 events against the 23 initially planned. The cancellation of the race weekend is an aspect that has not only affected Formula 1, but also its junior categories such as Formula 2 and the Formula 3, who would be back on track together for the first time since the Melbourne round held in early April. In reality, the F2 had already competed in the Baku round in this period of time, but in the absence of the F3, which was precisely absent from the Australian round.

F3 in Monaco after almost 20 years

What’s more, that weekend at Albert Park represented an absolute novelty for this series, which had never, in the course of its history, included a stage in its calendar Australia. A new entry that adds to the other big event included in this year’s championship, which concerns the return to Monte Carlo for the first time in 18 years, i.e. since 2005. If we exclude the 2012 race, when the series was known under the name of GP3, Formula 3 should have taken to the track in the Principality also in 1997, with the event which was later canceled also in that case to be included in 2005.

The talent of young Hamilton

A season in which there were some young drivers at their ‘novice’ with single-seaters, with the latter who would then make the leap in quality in Formula 1 in the following years up to even conquering more than one world title in the Circus. That year there were names that were then little known internationally such as those of Lucas di Grassi, Adrian Sutil and Paul di Resta, but above all those of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton. The Briton was the one who almost entirely dominated the Monte Carlo round 18 years ago, with an impeccable performance that also contributed to his affirmation in the F3 championship.

2005: an almost foolproof year

Excluding the affirmations of James Rossiter in Race 2 at Hockenheim and Sutil at Spa-Francorchamps, also in Race 2, Hamilton showed up for the fourth round of the season in Monaco with a total of four wins out of six races. For the Englishman of the ASM Formule 3 team, at that time identified by McLaren and Ron Dennis as the best promise of the Woking team, the Monaco appointment proved to be a real domain, with the pole position achieved in both qualifying and victory in both racesalso establishing the fastest lap in Race 2. A feeling, the one between Hamilton and the Principality, also confirmed the following year in F2, where he graduated champion before his debut in F1 in 2007. Furthermore, the Monaco GP in F1 Hamilton’s name is present next to that of the winner of three editions: 2008, 2016 and 2019, tied with his former teammate Nico Rosberg, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart. The fact remains that the driver who wins this year’s Monte Carlo Round will automatically be Hamilton’s ‘heir’ in F3.