Max Verstappen risked the same fool a year ago in the restart phase, he fell for it today Zach Maloney. At the end of the Rivazza, with a damp track, after the zigzags to warm up the tires the driver Trident, leader of the race, lost control of his Dallara and sadly finished the race with the car off in the grass inside the Rivazza- 1.

A hard blow for the rookie poleman in F3 and for the Trident wall, who fortunately was able to console himself with the victory of the Czech Roman Stanekwho on the occasion of the restart had lost the lead of the race gained by the sports suicide of his box mate overtaken by the driver Prema Oliver Bearman.

Let’s go in order in the news and start again from the beginning: the rain that fell during the night and the track still wet led some riders to choose rain tires, a wild card that immediately led Caio Collet to the head of the race. The Academy Alpine rider together with Franco Colapinto, winner yesterday and who also started on wet tires, soon realized that the right tire was the slick and immediately returned to the pits. So there was glory for the duo Campos Pepe Mari and Hunter Yeany, but the Spanish festival lasted seven laps.

To put order was a first Safety Car made necessary by Brad Benavides’ Piratella off the track. A neutralization fatal then to Maloney, who had regained leadership after the rain tires show.

The tragicomic knockout of the Barbados driver forced the entry of another Safety Car, then it was a real race for about ten laps in which the spectacle was sumptuous. Stanek passed Bearman on the penultimate lap, the Prema rookie in full tire crisis in the final was targeted by Crawford and Saucy, and at Rivazza after overtaking Crawford Saucy and Bearman ended up in contact.

Bearman protected the inside, Saucy attacked outside, but the Englishman lost control of the car ending heavily in contact with the Swiss dominator of Formula Renault 2021 forced the latter to retire.

A gift for Isack Hadjar, mocked yesterday by Caio Collet’s mistake at the Tamburello and today rewarded with the podium in front of Bearman and Arthur Leclerc, author of a good comeback. Points also for Kush Maini, Zak O’Sullivan, Kaylen Frederick, David Vidales (the amazing ascent of the driver managed by Monaco Increase Management, given that he started from 27th position) and Ido Cohen. The championship is more open than ever: Victor Martins, Roman Stanek, Jak Crawford, Arthur Leclerc, Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman are packed into 5 points.