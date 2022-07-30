There Sprint Race of Formula 3, staged this morning on the circuit ofHungaroringwill certainly not be remembered as one of the most linear and monotonous tests of this season, also due to the rain fall in Hungary since this night. To have triumphed in the absolute chaos this morning was the Brazilian of MP Motorsport Gaius Colletvery skilled to make a comeback from fourth place on the starting grid and to generate a final gap of 8 seconds from Franco Colapintoall despite the two Safety Cars intervened during the tender.

The first, which came out already on the first lap due to the accident of Vidales – after a jump start, due to the effect of the wet conditions – interrupted the first attempts to climb Collet, even more after the inexperience paid by Oliver Goethe , started from pole but immediately dropped to fourth position. At the restart, Collet passes Hadjar, passing into second place, but here too the hopes of recovering on Colapinto are interrupted by the second entry of the safety car, this time following a contact at the first corner between Benavides and Cohen.

In the end, during the 10th lap, the Brazilian completes his comeback after a spectacular fight with Colapinto, who gives up the leadership after a long head-to-head. The real twists, however, occur precisely in the course of the last round: while Collet and Colapinto regularly close in the first two positions, Isack Hadjar makes a mistake at the second corner of the Hungaroring, giving third place to Maini and even slipping to 6th place behind Crawford and Leclerc. In the last finals, however, the Monegasque tries a decisive overtaking on Crawford, hitting him and making both of them slide to the bottom of the standings. In this way, Hadjar thus climbs back to fourth position in front of Bearman and Martins, who slightly buffers Leclerc right at the penultimate corner.

F3 / Hungaroring, Sprint Race: Order of finish



