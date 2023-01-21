The 2023 season of Formula 3 approaches with the official announcement of another debutant in the category: it is the Japanese-Australian Hugh Bartersponsored by Campos as Christian Mansell’s new teammate, all while awaiting further news from the Spanish team on the name of the third driver. The 17-year-old, fresh from the Spanish and French F4 championships, finished as vice-champion in both series, with sixteen overall victories that convinced Campos to bet on the young and promising driver for the next championship.

A promotion made possible also thanks to the good tests carried out during the post-season tests in Jerez de la Frontera, which were also decisive for the leap in quality: “I am very happy to announce that I will be racing in F3 with Campos Racing this season Barter said. it’s nice to be able to maintain our partnership after racing together in F4. I can’t wait to start this new adventure. I would also like to thank my main sponsor Platinum High Integrity Technologies Limited and All Road Management for supporting and guiding me, because without them this step would have been impossible.”

We’re so happy to have you in the team for another season 👏👏@HughBarter to continue with Campos Racing for FIA Formula 3 debut 👉 https://t.co/da7wByZhPu#CamposRacing #F3 pic.twitter.com/hbVe2J9Cj5 — Campos Racing (@CamposRacing) January 20, 2023

Enthusiasm also expressed by the team principal Adrian Camposwhich welcomed its driver on the eve of the F3 season as follows: “We are delighted to be able to continue working with Hugh for another year following his strong 2022 season – he added – this championship will reserve an even greater challenge, but we are confident in his ability and talent. We hope he learns quickly and that, with our support and experience, he can evolve race after race and finish the year in a position to battle with the best.”