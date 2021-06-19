He still plays the Russian anthem in Formula 3, again thanks to Alexander Smolyar. The ART Grand Prix team rider, who dominated Race-1 in Spain, repeated himself at Paul Ricard, in France, ahead of Victor Martins and Calan Williams, departed in front of everyone.

F3 | Spain, Race-1: Smolyar dominates

In the early stages of the race Williams held the lead, only to give it to Logan Sargeant on lap seven. Driver Jenzer also let himself be overtaken by Ayumu Iwasa, who then snatched the first position from Sargeant with a great maneuver. From behind Smolyar and Martins recovered, with the Russian great protagonist between the ninth and the 17th lap, when he climbed from fifth to first place overtaking Correa, Martins, Williams and Sargeant, while Iwasa took a five second penalty for overtaking on Sargeant. When the end of the race seemed to travel on the tracks of tranquility, Martins overtook Smolyar on the third to last lap, but the Russian took his revenge in the last lap thanks to the DRS, preceding him by just two tenths at the finish.

Completed the top-10 were Sargeant, Novalak, Correa, Doohan, Iwasa (who would have finished third without the penalty), championship leader Hauger and Caldwell. Poleman Frederik Vesti was only 15th. In the drivers’ standings the Norwegian is joined by Martins at 36, followed by Novalak at 34, Caldwell at 33 and Smolyar at 32. In Race-2 (scheduled for 4.40 pm) Arthur Leclerc will start ahead of Jack Crowford.

F3 | France, Race-1: order of arrival