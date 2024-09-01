Fornaroli F3 Champion

When all seemed lost, a thrilling overtaking on the last corner of the last lap he turned the situation around. So, at the end of an exciting race, full of twists and turns, Leonardo Fornaroli she graduated Formula 3 champion. And if it is true that, beyond the results, in the youth categories you have to be able to amaze, with the maneuver – as risky as it was decisive – at the Parabolica on Christian Mansell, Leo certainly hit the mark.

Leonardo Fornaroli speaks

“It wasn’t actually my best race. – said Fornaroli after the checkered flag – because I made some mistakes. But I was able to recover at the end, at the last corner, and take third place and the championship win. It was a great season and it was nice to be able to win the title even without any race wins. I want to thank the Trident team, my family, my manager, my sponsors, my coach and my teammates so much for this amazing year. Winning on the last corner of the last lap is incredible. I knew I had a chance (to overtake Christian Mansell, ed.)I tried at the Roggia variant but I blocked and we went long. Then at the Parabolica I tried again hoping that the person in front wouldn’t close the door. It was very correct”.

Future in Formula 2

In the hot interview at the end of today’s Feature Race, Fornaroli hinted that Formula 2 will be in his near future. A natural outcome for the winner of the F3 championship, but one that would have come regardless of winning the title. The announcement for one of the top teams in the cadet category will arrive in a few hoursThe Formula 3 single-seaters will instead return to the track on 8-9 October in Jerez and on 14-15 of the same month in Barcelona for the end-of-season tests: it will be the farewell of the current generation of cars, before the debut of the new model scheduled for 2025.