Press in Sakhir

Two qualifications with completely different stories for the Italian drivers of Press in the first seasonal event in Bahrain: while in Formula 3 Gabriele Minì reopened his new parenthesis with the Grisignano di Zocco house, concluding in third positionmuch worse, from a sporting point of view, it went to the debutant Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

A debut to forget

Also due to the problems encountered by the car throughout the day (also demonstrated by the 19th position of teammate Oliver Bearman), the Bolognese only finished the test at 18th place. A negative debut for the 17-year-old talent from the Mercedes Junior Team, who commented on his performance as follows: “First qualifying session of the year and obviously it wasn't what we expected – he has declared – we didn't do very well especially with the second set of tires because we didn't expect such a one grip change. We're not where we want to be, but we're working hard to get there and we'll keep pushing for races.”

Close to the front row

Much more positive, however, is the first comment from Gabriele Minì, close to completing a second full Prema row, which can still celebrate Dino Beganovic's first career pole in the category: “It was a good qualifying session – has explained – we did the first lap with new tires and it wasn't bad, we struggled a little only in sector 1, everything else was fine, including the feeling with the car. Maybe there's something to fix in terms of balance, but that's how it went. Then, in the second heat, the car felt better than the first, we had a good lap, maybe just a little under the limit in some corners, but I think being in the top three was what we wanted, so I'm quite happy“.

Fornaroli also did well

In Formula 3, Prema presents itself with all three of its drivers in the top ten, with 9th place for Arvin Lindblad. To underline, among Italians, the sixth position for Leonardo Fornarolileading the first qualifying session with the Trident but dropping to the third row after fast laps in the last five minutes.