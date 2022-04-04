Twenty days before the second round of the season, scheduled from 22 to 24 April in Imola, the Formula 3 paddock sadly welcomed the news communicated by Jonny Edgar18-year-old pilot of the Trident. The British, through his social profiles, has in fact announced temporarily withdraw from the championship since I am affected by the Crohn’s disease. The member of the Red Bull Junior Team thus communicated his decision, with the hope of being able to return to competitions soon once his physical conditions allow him: “As a family, we have made the extremely difficult decision that I will not continue in the FIA ​​F3 2022 championship until I feel good again.“He wrote on Instagram. “Having been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, at the present time I am simply unable to physically compete at the required level. Once I am back on the correct course of treatment, I hope to be back in full shape, but until then I need to take some time to prioritize my health. I would especially like to thank Red Bull, Trident Motorsport and D Tolson & Sons for their unconditional support during what has been a difficult time. I hope to come back soon”.

The 2020 ADAC Formula 4 champion, who made his debut in F3 with Carlin last season, will come like this replaced by Oliver Rasmussenready to return to the category after a disappointing year at the wheel of the HWA Racelab: “I am more than happy and excited to announce that I will participate in the FIA ​​F3 championship with Trident for the next rounds – he also announced on social media – I really want thank the whole Trident family for this opportunity. Special thanks to my Jota Sport team – in the WEC – for their continued support and for allowing me to seize this fantastic opportunity. The current world situation has prevented me from continuing in IMSA, but I will still remain in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the rest of the championship “.

Finally, there was no lack of comments from the Trident team manager Giacomo Riccialso sorry to have to let his pilot leave after this news: “It is with great regret that we greet Jonny Edgar, and we wish him the fastest recovery possible – underlined the manager of the Milanese house – from the start of the season he was weakened by physical problems, but he fought like a lion. He didn’t back down and kept running. However, his condition requires a break from his competitive activity to support his recovery. Jonny has always given his all for the team, has a fantastic family and is a wonderful boy. Oliver Rasmussen will replace Edgar. He is a fast and experienced driver, and we are proud to welcome him to the Trident Motorsport family. I’m sure he will quickly get the chemistry needed to merge with the team, making the most of the four days of testing between Jerez and Barcelona, ​​which will be followed by the Imola round. We will do our best to help Oliver and we are sure that he will make a great contribution to the team “.