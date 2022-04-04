Jonny Edgar is forced to terminate his participation in the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship due to Crohn’s disease.

The 18-year-old has had a deterioration in health in recent times due to this disease that affects the intestine with chronic inflammation.

The Trident Motorsport with great regret was forced to call Oliver Rasmussen to replace him starting from the next event of the series.

“With the team we have made the difficult decision not to continue the 2022 FIA F3 Championship season until I am better,” said the Englishman.

“I was recently diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and I am currently not at the physical level to be able to compete as much as the show requires. I hope to be back in shape as soon as possible, but for now I will have to devote myself to the treatments because the priority is my health “.

“Thanks to Red Bull, Trident Motorsport and D Tolson & Sons for their support in this difficult time.”

Giacomo Ricci, Trident Team Manager, added: “It is with great regret that we greet Jonny, to whom we hope to recover as soon as possible. Since the beginning of the season, the English driver has been weakened by physical problems, against which the English driver has fought like a lion, gritting his teeth and still getting on the track. “

“However, Edgar’s health conditions necessitate the interruption of competitive activity in order to facilitate his recovery. Jonny has always given his best for the team, he comes from a fantastic family and is a splendid boy”.

“The driver who will replace Edgar is Oliver Rasmussen, an experienced and fast guy, whom we are proud to welcome into the Trident Motorsport family. I am sure that the Danish driver will quickly fit into the team’s rhythms by immediately finding the right chemistry, also thanks to the four test days scheduled in Jerez and Barcelona that precede the Imola appointment. We will do our utmost to help Oliver, who we are sure will provide a good contribution to our team “.

Rasmussen shows himself ready for the challenge: “I am very happy to face the next stages of the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship with the colors of Trident Motorsport. Getting into the line-up of the team that won last championship is an opportunity that only happens once in a driver’s career and I want to play it at my best. “

“I want to thank Trident Motorsport for the opportunity it has given me. I will give one hundred percent on the track to repay the team’s trust in me and I can’t wait to be able to get on track and wear the colors of the Italian team”.