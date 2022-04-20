The second round of the Formula 3 season will see the ART Grand Prix with only two cars on the track due to the absence of Juan Manuel Correa due to injury.

The American driver, in fact, was also forced to miss the last test session due to a stress fracture to the metatarsal of his left leg already heavily injured in the terrible accident at Spa-Francorchamps in 2019.

Correa, who had performed well in the inaugural round of Bahrain obtaining a ninth place in Race 1 and a fourth in Race 2, had suffered from pain immediately after the first weekend of the season and suspected that the leg problem was linked to tendonitis.

After the X-rays, however, a stress fracture in the left metatarsal emerged and the doctors forced the ART Grand Prix driver to rest.

Juan Manuel Correa, ART Grand Prix, Arthur Leclerc, Prema Racing, Alexander Smolyar, MP Motorsport Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I made the difficult decision not to race in Imola,” Correa wrote on his Instagram profile. “It’s very sad, but after a long consultation with the doctors, and considering the extent of the injury, we realized that the risk of the situation getting worse was very high. I will support the ART Grand Prix from home and hope to be back on the grid soon ”.

The ART Grand Prix, which on the occasion of the last tests in Barcelona had entrusted the American’s car to Matteo Nannini, has decided not to replace Correa for the Emilian appointment and will thus field only two single-seaters entrusted to the leader of the classification Victor Martins and to the 2021 champion of the Formula Regional European Gregoire Saucy.