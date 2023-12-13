Returning to the team

The 2024 Formula 3 championship will see the presence of in the category for the third consecutive time Sebastian Montoyason of former F1 driver Juan Pablo, winner of 7 GPs in Circus. The official announcement came from the press release published by the team Campos, which will welcome the 18-year-old Colombian with a US passport back to the team next season. Specifically, it is in fact a real one returnas Montoya Jr. he made his F3 debut in 2022 with the Spanish teamto then land in Hitech last season.

Complete line-up

Author of a 2nd place in Melbourne on the occasion of the second round of the 2023 championship, which represents the only podium of the son of art in Formula 3, Montoya will thus complete the Campos line-up, which in addition to him will also field Mari Boya and Oliver Goethealso with some experience in the category: “I am happy to return to Campos Racing for this new season of FIA Formula 3 – he has declared – to be honest, since my return to the team we have had a big learning curve during post-season practices (in which the Colombian had already taken part with the team, ed.). Even if Macau didn't give us the results we wanted, the potential is there and the important thing is to be able to maximize our options. We know we have a competitive car, enough to regularly score points, and Let's hope we can also fight for the podium and the victory“.

'The best is yet to come'

The driver of the Red Bull Junior Team, which he joined this year, was thus welcomed back by Adrian Campos Jr.: “It's fantastic to be able to welcome Sebastian to Campos Racing for next year – commented – He is a very talented driver, as he demonstrated when he debuted with us in FIA Formula 3 and finished in the points twice, and we will work as hard as possible so that he can demonstrate his true potential. Sebas has already made a great impression on us in post-season testing and the best of his sporting career is yet to come. Sebas, Oliver and Mari are three young drivers, but at the same time they have extensive experience in FIA F3. Without a doubt, 2024 promises to be exciting for Campos Racing!”