Everything is decided in Monza

Last weekend Formula 1 interrupted its long summer break by returning to the track at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix, as did Formula 2. The track also hosted the Porsche Supercup round, but not the Formula 3. In fact, the series has extended its ‘holidays’ by a week, to the point that this weekend it will be back on track at Monza for the first time after Spa-Francorchamps, in what will also be the last round of his championship.

The riders in the running for the title

The Italian Grand Prix it will therefore constitute the ninth and final round of the calendar, which will prove to be above all decisive for the assignment of drivers and constructors titles. While last year Victor Martins got the upper hand (who, however, failed to guarantee the success of his ART Grand Prix among the teams, with the success of Prema), the current season now seems to be in the hands of the Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto. In fact, the Trident driver boasts a gap of 38 points on his pursuer Paul Aaron and of 39 on Josep Maria Marti. The latter are the only ones mathematically left in the running to be able to win the championship, with an objective that seems to border on the impossible: both the Estonian and the Spanish, in fact, will have to get all the points up for grabs in the Temple of Speed in order to become champions. As a result, Bortoleto could close the games ‘simply’ conquering the pole position or putting two points in the safealso becoming the first Brazilian to enter the Formula 3 roll of honour. For the 18-year-old, who entered Fernando Alonso’s Academy last year, it would also be the first major success in his career, especially in his debut season .

Press vs. Trident

However, the fight for the constructors’ title is a different story. Regardless of what the final result will be, in Monza there will be a home victory for one of the two realities in the race, namely the Prema and the Trident. A few days before the first free practice sessions, the team from Grisignano di Zocco occupies the leadership a 301 runs, 25 lengths clear from Milanese rivals. While the latter can count on Bortoleto, together with Leonardo Fornaroli and Oliver Goethe from Piacenza, reigning champion Prema will have to defend itself with its trio formed by Paul Aron, Dino Beganovic and Zak O’Sullivan.