F3 / Spa-Francorchamps, Sprint race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort 12 rounds 2 Taylor Barnard Jenzer +0.500 3 Paul Aaron PRESS +0.900 4 Zak O’Sullivan PRESS +1,300 5 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports +1,500 6 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports +1,600 7 Hugh Barter Campos +2,200 8 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix +2,500 9 Dino Beganović PRESS +3,200 10 Luke Browning Hitech +3,300 11 Leonardo Fornaroli trident +3,500 12 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix +4,400 13 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer +4,700 14 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz +5,300 15 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix +5,600 16 Francesco Simonazzi Rodin Carlin +6,200 17 Mari Boya MP Motorsports +6,500 18 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz +7,600 19 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer +10,300 20 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort +10,800 21 Christian Mansell Campos +11,800 22 Oliver Goethe Rodin Carlin +12,600 23 Michael Shin PHM by Charouz +13.100 24 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort +18,800 25 Gabriel Bortoleto trident Retired 26 Oliver Goethe trident Retired 27 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin Retired 28 Gabriele Mini Hitech Retired 29 Josep Maria Marti Campos Retired 30 Sebastian Montoya Hitech Retired

The Safety Car ‘wins’

In a 12-lap race, less than half of them took place under regular conditions: by ben three timesin fact, the Sprint Race of the Belgian GP was neutralized for the entry of Safety Carintervened to allow the course marshals to remove the various cars left on the track following contacts or Technical Problems. The most sensational episode is undoubtedly the one relating to Gabriel Bortoleto, who in an attempt to increase his gap in the general standings on O’Sullivan had to give up a few come back from the checkered flag due to a breakdown after being hit by Beganovic. Brazil, however, can console themselves with the victory of Caius Collet.

The contacts and the final twist

The race starts with the constant risk of rain and with some areas of the track still wet, but in sufficient condition to be able to start on slick tyres. Initially perfect was the start of poleman Hugh Barter, who however lost two positions on the Kemmel straight in favor of Collet and Barnard. However, already during the first lap, contact occurs between Montoya and Villagomez, with the Colombian forced to retire due to the damages suffered. It is precisely in this circumstance that the Race Direction decides to let the first of the three Safety Cars enter the track, which in fact will make the battles for victory almost completely sterile. In fact, on the restart after only two laps completed, nothing changes in the first three positions, but the safety car immediately returns due to another collision between Gabriele Minì and Josep Maria Martì. While the Sicilian ends up in the gravel, thus unable to resume the race, the Spaniard from Campos carries out a very dangerous manoeuvre regaining the track and hitting Ido Cohen in full. A move that puts an end to the race for both, but which could cost the young Iberian driver a penalty, who will start from pole position in the Feature Race, barring penalties.

LAP 3/12 MARTI AND MINI MAKE CONTACT! 😳 Marti then collects Cohen All drivers are are out of the race, but they are all ok most importantly #BelgianGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/nDFe6EvEWU — Formula 3 (@Formula3) July 29, 2023

At the 8th of the 12 total laps the race resumed once again, but already in the following lap the twist took place: Gabriel Bortoleto, who started from 15th position, had in fact managed to climb up to the points area taking full advantage of the episodes during the race, only to then retire due to a technical problem after being rear-ended by Beganovic. An episode that plays a bad joke on the Brazilian of Trident, as well as championship leader, who with this KO reduces its advantage over O’Sullivan, fourth at the finish line.

LAP 9/12 BORTOLETO IS GOING SLOWLY!!! He has picked up damage and has stopped the car, the championship leader is OUT of the race #BelgianGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/CqmKkLxZ1k — Formula 3 (@Formula3) July 29, 2023

With the third Safety Car, the race finished behind the latter, with Collet taking the lead first win of the season and the third in Formula 3 ahead of Barnard, Aron and precisely O’Sullivan. The latter, however, still is under investigation for overtaking Edgar, which took place after having crossed the Eau Rouge and without having reduced his speed. Worthy of note is the excellent performance of rookie Francesco Simonazzi, 29th on the grid and climbed up to 16th position, with the driver from Reggio a little behind Leonardo Fornaroli, 11th. The final appointment of this weekend is therefore scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 30 July, with the Feature Races. The event, the first of the day, will start at 8:30 and will be broadcast live from Sky Sports F1channel 207.