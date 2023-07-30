F3 / Spa-Francorchamps, Feature race: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer
|39:50.104
|2
|Christian Mansell
|Campos
|+1.529
|3
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|+7.703
|4
|Alejandro Garcia
|Jenzer
|+8.915
|5
|Caius Collet
|Van Amersfoort
|+20.053
|6
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|+20.172
|7
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM by Charouz
|+20.533
|8
|Paul Aaron
|PRESS
|+28.760
|9
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|+30.172
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|+31.547
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|trident
|+32.595
|12
|Zak O’Sullivan
|PRESS
|+33.068
|13
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsports
|+34.910
|14
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|+35.731
|15
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|+35.959
|16
|Dino Beganović
|PRESS
|+37.752
|17
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|+40.127
|18
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort
|+43.351
|19
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|+45.093
|20
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|+45.875
|21
|Rafael Villagomez
|Campos
|+51.388
|22
|Hugh Barter
|Rodin Carlin
|+1:09.043
|23
|Luke Browning
|PHM by Charouz
|+1:38.817
|24
|Francesco Simonazzi
|Van Amersfoort
|+2:17.172
|25
|Woohyun Shin
|PHM by Charouz
|+1 round
|26
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|Retired
|27
|Roberto Faria
|PHM by Charouz
|Retired
|28
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|Retired
|29
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|Retired
|30
|Gabriele Mini
|Hitech
|Retired
Race report
In a race once again marked by collective indecision due to the non-optimal conditions of the track Spa-Francorchampseven without the rain, the strategy paid off in the best possible way Taylor Barnard. Indeed, the 19-year-old Englishman from the Jenzer Motorsport team has won his first race in Formula 3 thanks to the choice to start with the wet tyres, instead discarding the slicks opted by many other competitors, who then paid dearly for this choice. On the podium too Christian Mansell, also close to the most coveted goal after a good battle in the final laps with Barnard, who however resisted the Australian’s attacks. He finally closes the top-3 Nikita Bedrina Russian driver who competes with Italian license.
A placement that somehow consoles the performance of the other three blue drivers on the track, starting with Gabriele Mini. Even before the start, during the formation lap, the Sicilian lost control of his Hitech, ending up off the track and retreating without even getting underway. An error due to the conditions at the edge of the track, drier in some points and decidedly wetter in others. A circumstance that prompted some riders to mount wet tyres, with others preferring to stay on slicks instead. A choice, the latter, which proved to be disastrous, as demonstrated by the departure which took place behind the Safety Car: the drivers on wet tires in fact quickly recovered positions on their rivals, even overtaking them with relative ease. The most striking example was that of Paul Aron, 10th on the grid but even climbed back to the lead in just one lapthus overtaking Martì, who started from pole position. A comeback very similar to that of all the other riders with wet tyres, with the big question mark already arising on the third lap due to Goethe’s bad accident at Eau Rouge, such as to force the intervention of the Safety Car: stay with wet tires or focus on dry ones with the potential to improve the track? Despite the leadership, Aron has decided on the latter option, which unfortunately will turn out to be completely wrong for the Estonian from Prema. It is no coincidence that Aron will completely lose the opportunity to move up to the noble areas of the standings, leaving the first position to Barnard. After the Safety Car came out 7 laps from the end, the Briton managed to defend himself tooth and nail from all Mansell’s attacks in the final laps, thus conquering his first success in F3. Nothing to do for Gabriel Bortoletowhich will postpone the possibility of winning the title until the last race of the championship until Monza. The Brazilian, who started on slicks, was in fact unable to get into the points, getting the11th place just ahead of his GC pursuer Zak O’Sullivan. No points for the two who will therefore compete in Monza from 1st to 3rd Septemberi.e. after the summer break that the F3 will be granted starting tomorrow.
F3 | Drivers’ standings after Belgium 2023 (Round 8)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|trident
|144
|2
|Paul Aaron
|PRESS
|106
|3
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|105
|4
|Zak O’Sullivan
|PRESS
|191
|5
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|100
|6
|Dino Beganović
|PRESS
|94
|7
|Gabriele Mini
|Hitech
|87
|8
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|66
|9
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|66
|10
|Caius Collet
|Van Amersfoort
|61
|11
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|54
|12
|Christian Mansell
|Campos
|52
|13
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer
|50
|14
|Luke Browning
|PHM by Charouz
|41
|15
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|37
|16
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|30
|17
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|24
|18
|Hugh Barter
|Rodin Carlin
|14
|19
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsports
|13
|20
|Alejandro Garcia
|Jenzer
|12
|21
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|11
|22
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM by Charouz
|6
|23
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|4
|24
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|2
Constructors ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|PRESS
|301
|2
|trident
|276
|3
|Campos
|171
|4
|Hitech
|165
|5
|MP Motorsports
|143
|6
|Jenzer
|86
|7
|ART Grand Prix
|69
|8
|Van Amersfoort
|61
|9
|PHM by Charouz
|6
|10
|Rodin Carlin
|2
