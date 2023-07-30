F3 / Spa-Francorchamps, Feature race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Taylor Barnard Jenzer 39:50.104 2 Christian Mansell Campos +1.529 3 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer +7.703 4 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer +8.915 5 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort +20.053 6 Sebastian Montoya Hitech +20.172 7 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz +20.533 8 Paul Aaron PRESS +28.760 9 Josep Maria Marti Campos +30.172 10 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports +31.547 11 Gabriel Bortoleto trident +32.595 12 Zak O’Sullivan PRESS +33.068 13 Mari Boya MP Motorsports +34.910 14 Leonardo Fornaroli trident +35.731 15 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix +35.959 16 Dino Beganović PRESS +37.752 17 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix +40.127 18 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort +43.351 19 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports +45.093 20 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix +45.875 21 Rafael Villagomez Campos +51.388 22 Hugh Barter Rodin Carlin +1:09.043 23 Luke Browning PHM by Charouz +1:38.817 24 Francesco Simonazzi Van Amersfoort +2:17.172 25 Woohyun Shin PHM by Charouz +1 round 26 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin Retired 27 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz Retired 28 Oliver Goethe trident Retired 29 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin Retired 30 Gabriele Mini Hitech Retired

Race report

In a race once again marked by collective indecision due to the non-optimal conditions of the track Spa-Francorchampseven without the rain, the strategy paid off in the best possible way Taylor Barnard. Indeed, the 19-year-old Englishman from the Jenzer Motorsport team has won his first race in Formula 3 thanks to the choice to start with the wet tyres, instead discarding the slicks opted by many other competitors, who then paid dearly for this choice. On the podium too Christian Mansell, also close to the most coveted goal after a good battle in the final laps with Barnard, who however resisted the Australian’s attacks. He finally closes the top-3 Nikita Bedrina Russian driver who competes with Italian license.

A placement that somehow consoles the performance of the other three blue drivers on the track, starting with Gabriele Mini. Even before the start, during the formation lap, the Sicilian lost control of his Hitech, ending up off the track and retreating without even getting underway. An error due to the conditions at the edge of the track, drier in some points and decidedly wetter in others. A circumstance that prompted some riders to mount wet tyres, with others preferring to stay on slicks instead. A choice, the latter, which proved to be disastrous, as demonstrated by the departure which took place behind the Safety Car: the drivers on wet tires in fact quickly recovered positions on their rivals, even overtaking them with relative ease. The most striking example was that of Paul Aron, 10th on the grid but even climbed back to the lead in just one lapthus overtaking Martì, who started from pole position. A comeback very similar to that of all the other riders with wet tyres, with the big question mark already arising on the third lap due to Goethe’s bad accident at Eau Rouge, such as to force the intervention of the Safety Car: stay with wet tires or focus on dry ones with the potential to improve the track? Despite the leadership, Aron has decided on the latter option, which unfortunately will turn out to be completely wrong for the Estonian from Prema. It is no coincidence that Aron will completely lose the opportunity to move up to the noble areas of the standings, leaving the first position to Barnard. After the Safety Car came out 7 laps from the end, the Briton managed to defend himself tooth and nail from all Mansell’s attacks in the final laps, thus conquering his first success in F3. Nothing to do for Gabriel Bortoletowhich will postpone the possibility of winning the title until the last race of the championship until Monza. The Brazilian, who started on slicks, was in fact unable to get into the points, getting the11th place just ahead of his GC pursuer Zak O’Sullivan. No points for the two who will therefore compete in Monza from 1st to 3rd Septemberi.e. after the summer break that the F3 will be granted starting tomorrow.

F3 | Drivers’ standings after Belgium 2023 (Round 8)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Gabriel Bortoleto trident 144 2 Paul Aaron PRESS 106 3 Josep Maria Marti Campos 105 4 Zak O'Sullivan PRESS 191 5 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports 100 6 Dino Beganović PRESS 94 7 Gabriele Mini Hitech 87 8 Oliver Goethe trident 66 9 Leonardo Fornaroli trident 66 10 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort 61 11 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 54 12 Christian Mansell Campos 52 13 Taylor Barnard Jenzer 50 14 Luke Browning PHM by Charouz 41 15 Sebastian Montoya Hitech 37 16 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports 30 17 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer 24 18 Hugh Barter Rodin Carlin 14 19 Mari Boya MP Motorsports 13 20 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer 12 21 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix 11 22 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz 6 23 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix 4 24 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 2

Constructors ranking

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 PRESS 301 2 trident 276 3 Campos 171 4 Hitech 165 5 MP Motorsports 143 6 Jenzer 86 7 ART Grand Prix 69 8 Van Amersfoort 61 9 PHM by Charouz 6 10 Rodin Carlin 2