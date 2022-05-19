Exactly one month after the appointment with Imola, Formula 3 is ready to get back on track this weekend in Barcelona to play the third round of the season. A weekend in which, however, he will not take part David Schumacher, cousin of Mick, who will instead be engaged on the German circuit of Lausitzring for the second round of the DTM championship. Consequently, this absence forced the Charouz team to find a replacement for the 20-year-old, found in the figure of an old acquaintance of the Czech team as Lirim Zendeli.

Also of German nationality, the 22-year-old had participated in two Formula 3 championships in 2019 and 2020, the first of which at the wheel of the Charouz. After moving to the Trident – with which he had won a victory at Spa-Francorchamps – in 2021 he completed the qualitative leap in F2, interrupted before the end of the season for economic reasons: “I’m really happy to be back – said Zendeli – i have to be honest: I haven’t gotten into a car for 10 months and it won’t be easy only have 45 minutes of practice before qualifying, but I will do my best and try to help the team as much as possible. We can never rule out some surprises, but let’s focus on the weekend to get the best possible result ”.

The first welcome message came directly from the team owner, Antonin Charouzwhich has thus welcomed its ‘new’ pilot: “It will be nice to race together once again and have a talented driver like him in one of our cars. It will be a very interesting weekend “. In Spain, therefore, the championship will restart, in a ranking situation that sees Victor Martins and Arthur Leclerc in front of everyone exactly on equal points.