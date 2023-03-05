The bitterness

Making his debut in Formula 3, taking pole position, winning on paper but slipping to eighth place due to a 5-second penalty and a Safety Car that came on on the last lap, when the podium was still possible. There was no limit to bad luck for Gabriele Mini, authentic protagonist of Sakhir’s Feature Race but betrayed by two decisions by the Race Direction which denied him the dream of victory. A success that seemed truly achievable, and with great merit.

The penalty

The first episode that decreed the defeat took place even before the start, with a departure procedure by Minì withheld wrong by the Race Direction. During the test, no replays were offered by the international directors explaining in detail what the infringement was, but the fact remains that the 17-year-old from Palermo was inflicted 5 second penalty. A penalty that only arrived on lap 10, when the Hitech driver was leading the race after a start in which he slipped to third position, but with the lead recovered following two decisive and complex overtakings against Gregoire Saucy and Gabriel Bortoleto.

The Safety Car on the last lap

At that point, with the notification of the penalty, Minì pushed as hard as possible to create a gap of at least 5 seconds on his pursuers to ensure victory or at least a podium finish. While the leadership has always remained in strong discussion, thanks to the gap of just over a second from Bortoleto, the possibility of finishing on the podium it was more than concrete, thanks to the sufficient advantage over Goethe. Everything seemed possible, at least until the sensational last lap. At the first corner there was in fact a contact between Tommy Smith and Roberto Faria, with the first finished stopped in the middle of the track. For this reason, the Race Direction opted for the release of the Safety Car right on the last lap, canceling gaps. For this reason, the Palermitan therefore ended up in eighth position.

F3 / Sakhir, Feature race: order of arrival



At least the ‘blue’ teams

For Italy, however, there is the consolation for the tricolor team hat-trick: we start with the brace of the tridentwith the victory of Bortoleto and the 2nd place of his teammate Goethe, but with the podium completed by the Swede Dino Beganovic, bearer of the PRESS and member of the Ferrari Driver Academy. The bitterness for Minì’s lack of success in his debut is still great (as well as for Leonardo Fornaroli, victim of a puncture) with the Palermitan who will try to redeem himself on the occasion of the next scheduled appointment from March 31st to April 2ndand for the first time in the history of Formula 3 in Australia.