Decisive start

The Bahrain GP Feature Race brings to an end the first Formula 3 weekend of the season, with the victory by Luke Browning. The Englishman, skilled at exploiting a mistake at the start by Dino Beganovicfinishes ahead of everyone from the first to the 22nd and last lap, keeping a safe distance Christian Mansell and Tim Tramnitz, also on the podium. Italians in the top 10 Gabriele Mini (hindered at the start by his Swedish teammate) e Leonardo Fornarolirespectively sixth and seventh.

Race report

The first real twist happens right at the start: Dino Beganovic, author of the pole position, stable at the start, relegating themselves to the back of the group and compromising any chance of victory. Browning takes full advantage of the error, taking the lead of the race followed by Meguetounif and Tramnitz. Minì also had a good start, but the Sicilian was forced to brake to avoid his teammate, thus finding himself in sixth position ahead of his compatriot Fornaroli. From the 3rd to the 5th lap Christian Mansell shines, with the Australian passing first on Tramnitz and then on Meguetounif, thus recovering up to 2nd place. Meanwhile, Browning tries to escape to maintain the lead, even if the English Williams school slows down his pace in the second half of the race. Behind him, despite the reduced gaps between all the drivers, no overtaking took place, except that of Tramnitz on Meguetounif, with the German from MP Motorsport regaining the podium area by finishing in third position. Nothing changes for Minì and Fornaroli, respectively, 6th and 7th at the finish line, while Browning wins the first Feature Race of the season. For the British Hitech it is the third success in Formula 3, which places him in command of the general classification. Finally, Beganovic's applause-winning comeback should be underlined after the disastrous start goes up to 13th placealso recording the fastest lap of the race.

F3 / Bahrain 2024, Feature Race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Luke Browning Hitech 41:08.012 2 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix +1,264 3 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport +2,432 4 Sami Meguetounif Trident +5,654 5 Santiago Ramos Trident +6,930 6 Gabriele Mini Press +8,200 7 Leonardo Fornaroli Trident +8,888 8 Arvid Lindblad Press +9,541 9 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport +16,619 10 Oliver Goethe ART Grand Prix +17.032 11 Nikola Tsolov Van Amersfoort +18.076 12 Noel Leon Press +19.451 13 Dino Beganovic Hitech +20.021 14 Martinius Stenshorne ART Grand Prix +21,734 15 Laurens van Hoepen Jenzer +22,676 16 Charlie Wurz Campos +23.108 17 Sebastian Montoya PHM AIX +23,679 18 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer +29.902 19 Matias Zagazeta Jenzer +30.847 20 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX +34.409 21 Callum Voisin Rodin +35,839 22 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort +37.465 23 Joseph Loake Rodin +41.131 24 Max Esterson Jenzer +42.347 25 Piotr Wisnicki Rodin +52.431 26 Cian Shields Hitech +53,921 27 Joseph Loake PHM AIX +59,979 28 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport +1:03.936 29 Mari Boya Campos +1:28.231 30 Sophia Flörsch Van Amersfoort Withdraw

Next appointment

Unlike Formula 2, which will return to the track as early as next week in Saudi Arabia on the Jeddah circuit, Formula 3 is now taking a break that will last until the weekend from March 22nd to 24th. On that occasion, in fact, the category will move to Australiaon the circuit of Melbournewhere he made his debut last year.