The Charouz Racing System line-up changes once again to Formula 3. For the final round of the season, which will take place this weekend at the Sochi track, the Czech team will field Ayrton Simmons in place of Hunter Yeany.

The American, who had joined the team at the Spa-Francorchamps round, should have ended the season with the team, but the change in the calendar for the final round (from Austin to Sochi) prevented Yeany from freeing himself from his commitments already planned in the United States.

Simmons, British Formula 4 vice champion in 2018, will thus share the box with the highly confirmed Logan Sargeant and with Zdenek Chovanec.

“I’m looking forward to racing with the Charouz Racing System team. I want to thank both the team and my sponsors for giving me the opportunity to be present in Sochi ”.

“Having never driven this car, and not knowing Pirellis, I am aware that it will probably be a difficult weekend for me with little time available to measure, but I will try to learn as much as possible and try to get the best result” .

Ayrton Simmons was welcomed by team principal Antonín Charouz: “I’m sorry that Hunter will not be able to finish the season with us, but unfortunately the date change in the calendar was necessary to allow all teams to take part in the ‘last appointment of the season and this has influenced his programs in the United States ”.

“I’m glad Ayrton has answered our call. He is a promising driver with a few years of experience behind him and I’m sure he will be fast once he gets to grips with the car ”.