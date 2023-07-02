F3 / Red Bull Ring, Feature race: order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Zak O’Sullivan
|PRESS
|37:59.535
|2
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|trident
|+0.844
|3
|Caius Collet
|Van Amersfoort
|+1.696
|4
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|+2.458
|5
|Dino Beganović
|PRESS
|+4.460
|6
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|+4.723
|7
|Christian Mansell
|Campos
|+5.296
|8
|Hugh Barter
|Campos
|+5.676
|9
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM by Charouz
|+6.230
|10
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|+8.814
|11
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|+9.530
|12
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|+10.624
|13
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|+12.441
|14
|Hunter Yeany
|Rodin Carlin
|+13.510
|15
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer
|+13.883
|16
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|+14.601
|17
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|+15.148
|18
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort
|+15.803
|19
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|+16.236
|20
|McKenzy Cresswell
|PHM by Charouz
|+16.584
|21
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort
|+16.291
|22
|Roberto Faria
|PHM by Charouz
|+17.355
|23
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|+38.170
|24
|Alejandro Garcia
|Jenzer
|+53.151
|25
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsports
|+53,750
|26
|Paul Aaron
|PRESS
|+1:06.265
|27
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|+1:07.566
|28
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|+2 turns
|29
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|Retired
|30
|Gabriele Mini
|Hitech
|Retired
Race report
Race once again crazy and full of emotions at Red Bull Ring, with the winner’s name remaining uncertain right up to the last lap. In the end, the Irishman from Prema prevailed Zak O’Sullivanwhich thanks to his third success of the season (the first in a Feature after the Sprints won in Melbourne and Barcelona) gives a consolation to the team headed by Grisignano di Zocco (now leading the constructors’ championship) after Aron’s front wing damage and Beganovic’s tire collapse, both battling for the win for most of the race. A test which, contrary to yesterday’s, took place in conditions of dry track, with poleman Saucy good at defending the leadership from Beganovic at the start, as well as Bortoleto on Aron, winner yesterday in the Sprint. The race, however, is immediately neutralized with the entry of Safety Car for a contact between Browning and Gabriele Minì, which costs the Hitech team rider to retire. In this way, the games reopened on the 5th lap, with Beganovic taking the lead two laps later. In the following five rounds, however, the Swede accuses a worrying tire wearwhich favors the approach of Saucy. However, Aron seems to be in the best shape, who first passes in the podium area and then tries the attack on the Swiss of the ART Grand Prix at turn 3, but also in this case a contact: while the Estonian from Prema damages the front wing, Saucy punctures the rear tyre. In all of this, thank you Bortoletowho on the 13th lap takes advantage of the difficulties of Beganovich to take the lead, with the Scandinavian also losing the podium area up O’Sullivan and Colapinto.
LAP 23/26
O’Sullivan still leads, but we’ve got five cars within 2 seconds together at the front…#AustrianGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/MnCg6W1Pg2
— Formula 3 (@Formula3) July 2, 2023
The Irishman then became leader of the race overtaking the Brazilian, but in the last ten laps the very small gaps between the riders in the top three positions made every possibility still open. In reality, despite an attempt by Bortoleto on the penultimate lap, O’Sullivan wins right in front of the South American, but the twist comes on the last lapwith a wild one Montoya sinking the attack in turn 5 on Colapinto for the third position. Even in this case, however, there is a contactwith Collet who takes advantage of the episode to get on the podium. Once again to underline, finally, the proof of Leonardo Fornaroli: the rider from Piacenza, who started from the last position, in fact recovered up to 12th position, thus touching the points zone right behind Martì, who is also out of a top-10 which includes an excellent Sophia Flörsch. Bortoleto thus increases his advantage over his direct pursuers, applying to win the title.
F3 | Drivers’ standings after Austria 2023 (Round 5)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|trident
|111
|2
|Dino Beganović
|PRESS
|75
|3
|Josep Maria Marti
|Campos
|73
|4
|Zak O’Sullivan
|PRESS
|73
|5
|Paul Aaron
|PRESS
|65
|6
|Gabriele Mini
|Hitech
|65
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsports
|60
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|49
|9
|Luke Browning
|Hitech
|38
|10
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|36
|11
|Caius Collet
|Van Amersfoort
|33
|12
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech
|26
|13
|Oliver Goethe
|trident
|23
|14
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer
|16
|15
|Johnny Edgar
|MP Motorsports
|16
|16
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsports
|12
|17
|Kaylen Frederik
|ART Grand Prix
|11
|18
|Christian Mansell
|Campos
|11
|19
|Hugh Barter
|Campos
|4
|20
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM by Charouz
|2
|21
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer
|1
Constructors ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|PRESS
|177
|2
|trident
|152
|3
|Hitech
|128
|4
|Campos
|78
|5
|MP Motorsports
|68
|6
|ART Grand Prix
|58
|7
|Van Amersfoort
|18
|8
|Jenzer
|17
|9
|Rodin Carlin
|0
|10
|PHM by Charouz
|0
Next appointment
The 2023 championship is getting more and more alive, and the wait for the sixth of the nine rounds of the season won’t be long. Already next week, from 7 to 9 JulyFormula 3 will already be back on track at Silverstonefor the British Grand Prix. Together with this category there will also be the top F1 series, or Formula 2, and the Circus itself, in an appointment that will coincide with the 800th Williams GP.
