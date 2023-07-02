F3 / Red Bull Ring, Feature race: order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Zak O’Sullivan PRESS 37:59.535 2 Gabriel Bortoleto trident +0.844 3 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort +1.696 4 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports +2.458 5 Dino Beganović PRESS +4.460 6 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports +4.723 7 Christian Mansell Campos +5.296 8 Hugh Barter Campos +5.676 9 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz +6.230 10 Sebastian Montoya Hitech +8.814 11 Josep Maria Marti Campos +9.530 12 Leonardo Fornaroli trident +10.624 13 Oliver Goethe trident +12.441 14 Hunter Yeany Rodin Carlin +13.510 15 Taylor Barnard Jenzer +13.883 16 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer +14.601 17 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin +15.148 18 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort +15.803 19 Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix +16.236 20 McKenzy Cresswell PHM by Charouz +16.584 21 Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort +16.291 22 Roberto Faria PHM by Charouz +17.355 23 Luke Browning Hitech +38.170 24 Alejandro Garcia Jenzer +53.151 25 Mari Boya MP Motorsports +53,750 26 Paul Aaron PRESS +1:06.265 27 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix +1:07.566 28 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix +2 turns 29 Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin Retired 30 Gabriele Mini Hitech Retired

Race report

Race once again crazy and full of emotions at Red Bull Ring, with the winner’s name remaining uncertain right up to the last lap. In the end, the Irishman from Prema prevailed Zak O’Sullivanwhich thanks to his third success of the season (the first in a Feature after the Sprints won in Melbourne and Barcelona) gives a consolation to the team headed by Grisignano di Zocco (now leading the constructors’ championship) after Aron’s front wing damage and Beganovic’s tire collapse, both battling for the win for most of the race. A test which, contrary to yesterday’s, took place in conditions of dry track, with poleman Saucy good at defending the leadership from Beganovic at the start, as well as Bortoleto on Aron, winner yesterday in the Sprint. The race, however, is immediately neutralized with the entry of Safety Car for a contact between Browning and Gabriele Minì, which costs the Hitech team rider to retire. In this way, the games reopened on the 5th lap, with Beganovic taking the lead two laps later. In the following five rounds, however, the Swede accuses a worrying tire wearwhich favors the approach of Saucy. However, Aron seems to be in the best shape, who first passes in the podium area and then tries the attack on the Swiss of the ART Grand Prix at turn 3, but also in this case a contact: while the Estonian from Prema damages the front wing, Saucy punctures the rear tyre. In all of this, thank you Bortoletowho on the 13th lap takes advantage of the difficulties of Beganovich to take the lead, with the Scandinavian also losing the podium area up O’Sullivan and Colapinto.

The Irishman then became leader of the race overtaking the Brazilian, but in the last ten laps the very small gaps between the riders in the top three positions made every possibility still open. In reality, despite an attempt by Bortoleto on the penultimate lap, O’Sullivan wins right in front of the South American, but the twist comes on the last lapwith a wild one Montoya sinking the attack in turn 5 on Colapinto for the third position. Even in this case, however, there is a contactwith Collet who takes advantage of the episode to get on the podium. Once again to underline, finally, the proof of Leonardo Fornaroli: the rider from Piacenza, who started from the last position, in fact recovered up to 12th position, thus touching the points zone right behind Martì, who is also out of a top-10 which includes an excellent Sophia Flörsch. Bortoleto thus increases his advantage over his direct pursuers, applying to win the title.

F3 | Drivers’ standings after Austria 2023 (Round 5)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Gabriel Bortoleto trident 111 2 Dino Beganović PRESS 75 3 Josep Maria Marti Campos 73 4 Zak O'Sullivan PRESS 73 5 Paul Aaron PRESS 65 6 Gabriele Mini Hitech 65 7 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsports 60 8 Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 49 9 Luke Browning Hitech 38 10 Leonardo Fornaroli trident 36 11 Caius Collet Van Amersfoort 33 12 Sebastian Montoya Hitech 26 13 Oliver Goethe trident 23 14 Taylor Barnard Jenzer 16 15 Johnny Edgar MP Motorsports 16 16 Mari Boya MP Motorsports 12 17 Kaylen Frederik ART Grand Prix 11 18 Christian Mansell Campos 11 19 Hugh Barter Campos 4 20 Sophia Flörsch PHM by Charouz 2 21 Nikita Bedrin Jenzer 1

Constructors ranking

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 PRESS 177 2 trident 152 3 Hitech 128 4 Campos 78 5 MP Motorsports 68 6 ART Grand Prix 58 7 Van Amersfoort 18 8 Jenzer 17 9 Rodin Carlin 0 10 PHM by Charouz 0

Next appointment

The 2023 championship is getting more and more alive, and the wait for the sixth of the nine rounds of the season won’t be long. Already next week, from 7 to 9 JulyFormula 3 will already be back on track at Silverstonefor the British Grand Prix. Together with this category there will also be the top F1 series, or Formula 2, and the Circus itself, in an appointment that will coincide with the 800th Williams GP.