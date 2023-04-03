If in Bahrain Gabriele Minì had only come close to the goal being forced out of the points zone due to a penalty and a Safety Car in the very last minutes of the race, in Australia the first podium of the category has finally arrived for the young rookie.

An overall positive weekend for the young Italian, in his first year in the preparatory series, who is continuing his learning period while still managing to obtain significant results.

The Alpine Academy rider, in which he found space at the very beginning of the year, had already shown in qualifying that he could play with the leaders: in the last minutes of the session, Minì had crossed the finish line completing a lap two tenths faster than quick compared to the provisional pole. His time was then beaten by Saucy, who recorded a time of 1:33.196. Bortoleto, among the last to cross the finish line and took back the pole, outdistancing the Italian by about three tenths.

In the sprint race, after starting from tenth position, the Italian quickly climbed up to sixth place by exploiting a mistake by his rivals. Browning, who was in second place at the start of lap five, had in fact hit the inside curb at turn nine, damaging the car and ending up at the back of the group. In such a compressed central group, Beganivoc was able to recover the position right from the Italian’s detriment, thus climbing to fifth place.

With a last part of the race with the compact group, in the first positions the many duels enlivened the race, especially between the Prema riders, Beganovic and Aron in turn 3. The Swede had attempted a move outside the braking , but his team mate had pushed him towards the outside, allowing Minì to gain another position, which he held until the finish line.

More significant was the Feature Race on Sunday morning, where Minì started from the third place conquered in qualifying on Friday. After trying to be seen in Saucy’s mirrors in the first corners, the Italian maintained third position, also managing to defend himself from Fornaroli on the restart due to the Colapinto accident.

Gabriele Mini, Hitech Pulse-Eight Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A contact between Ido Cohen and Rafael Villagómez at turn 4 sent the Rodin Carlin driver spinning into the barriers, once again bringing out the Safety Car which lasted until the sixteenth lap. With only eight laps available, up front Saucy tried to annoy Bortoleto, but without ever being able to find the right space to attempt the decisive lunge: Bortoleto in fact managed the gap until the end, taking the victory. After losing contact from the leading duo, however, Minì maintained third place after being put under pressure in the final stages of the race by Leonardo Fornaroli, who finished in fourth place behind the Italian.

This is the first podium in the category for the Alpine Academy rider, but it also represents the “crowning” of an extremely positive weekend, in which he managed to fight consistently for the top positions.